Kiran Bedi’s new book released

‘Fearless Governance’ launched by Indra Nooyi and Prof Debashis Chatterjee; it’s a one-of-its-kind book with QR codes to access live photos and videos

Written by Vikram Chaudhary
Based on the ground-realities of nearly five years of service as the 24th Lt Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi has penned down her journey of governance in the book ‘Fearless Governance’. It was launched by Indra Nooyi (former chairperson & CEO of PepsiCo) and Prof Debashis Chatterjee (director, IIM Kozhikode).

“Fearless Governance is a blueprint for good and effective governance. The leadership practices cut across public and private sectors,” Nooyi said. “Gutsy governance, eco-centric leadership! The legend of Kiran Bedi will live through the pages of this book long after she calls it a day!” Prof Chatterjee added.

The book captures Bedi’s ‘fearless’ moments, administrative acumen and innovative initiatives in Puducherry. Published by Diamond Books, the title will be translated in all major Indian languages. Royalties of the book are dedicated to causes in Puducherry and Bedi’s two foundations (Navjyoti India Foundation and India Vision Foundation).

