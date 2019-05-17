King of fruits: Mangoes arrives in Karnataka’s Shivamogga markets with a bang

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 17, 2019 12:53:39 PM

However, merchants are busy buying various varieties of mangoes from the plantation owners and the farmers due to its high demand.

King of Fruits, Mango, good harvest, bumper crop, brisk sales, chikkamagaluru, season of mangoes, mango mandi, Jayamahal Road, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, MaharashtraIt is a bonanza for mango lovers as there is a good harvest of the King of fruits this year. (Image: Reuters)

Mango king of fruits boost: MANGO LOVERS! Here’s a bonanza for you. As this year there is a good harvest of mangoes, it has already hit the markets and crossed all the prices. According to ANI, in Karnataka’s Shivamogga the ‘King of Fruits’ is almost being sold at Rs 100 per kg. In Shimoga, the dealers of mangoes are buying it at Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg. Talking about street vendors and local sellers, for them, mangoes cannot be sold fewer Rs 100 per kg, on the contrary, it is even higher than that.

Mango are everywhere in the market! The king of fruits can be seen in large quantities and the dealers are making brisk sales. With its huge benefits and uses, mangoes have been always drawing people in hoards.

The king of fruits comes in an array of aroma, color, and size. For the exclusive sale of fruit, the mango merchants have put up special stalls on MG Road, Togarihankal Circle, Azad Park Circle, Hanumantappa Circle, and Market Road.

Some hawkers and peddlers are also seen selling the mangoes in push carts. Being the fruit of the season, the menu list in juice outlets has topped mango juice, mango shakes and has also become the preferred choice of customers.

READ: Hyderabad Ramzan Special ‘Haleem’: Know why the aroma of this delicious Arabian dish swirls across the city

WATCH VIDEO:

Do you know the variety of mangoes available? There are about 35 varieties, which includes, Alphonso, Totapuri, Kesar, Dasheri, Sindhura, Chaunsa, Langra. There are more: Mallika, Malgova, Badshah, Baiganpalli, Himalaya Pasand, Rajapuri, Chakra Gutli, Neelam, Himsagar and Rumania.

It can be seen that Badami and Raspuri are in great demand. Badami costs Rs 60 to Rs 100 per kilo whereas Raspuri costs Rs 40 per kilo.

Mangoes are garnered from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh, and Ramanagara. The primitive varieties are also equipped from Ajjampura and Tarikere.

However, merchants are busy buying various varieties of mangoes from the plantation owners and the farmers due to its high demand. In the month of May heat waves, heat waves prevail and the usual rain is delayed, which automatically boosts the trading period of mangoes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. King of fruits: Mangoes arrives in Karnataka’s Shivamogga markets with a bang
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition