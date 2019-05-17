King of fruits: Mangoes arrives in Karnataka’s Shivamogga markets with a bang

Mango king of fruits boost: MANGO LOVERS! Here's a bonanza for you. As this year there is a good harvest of mangoes, it has already hit the markets and crossed all the prices. According to ANI, in Karnataka\u2019s Shivamogga the 'King of Fruits' is almost being sold at Rs 100 per kg. In Shimoga, the dealers of mangoes are buying it at Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg. Talking about street vendors and local sellers, for them, mangoes cannot be sold fewer Rs 100 per kg, on the contrary, it is even higher than that. Mango are everywhere in the market! The king of fruits can be seen in large quantities and the dealers are making brisk sales. With its huge benefits and uses, mangoes have been always drawing people in hoards. The king of fruits comes in an array of aroma, color, and size. For the exclusive sale of fruit, the mango merchants have put up special stalls on MG Road, Togarihankal Circle, Azad Park Circle, Hanumantappa Circle, and Market Road. Some hawkers and peddlers are also seen selling the mangoes in push carts. Being the fruit of the season, the menu list in juice outlets has topped mango juice, mango shakes and has also become the preferred choice of customers. READ:\u00a0Hyderabad Ramzan Special 'Haleem': Know why the aroma of this delicious Arabian dish swirls across the city WATCH VIDEO: Do you know the variety of mangoes available? There are about 35 varieties, which includes, Alphonso, Totapuri, Kesar, Dasheri, Sindhura, Chaunsa, Langra. There are more: Mallika, Malgova, Badshah, Baiganpalli, Himalaya Pasand, Rajapuri, Chakra Gutli, Neelam, Himsagar and Rumania. It can be seen that Badami and Raspuri are in great demand. Badami costs Rs 60 to Rs 100 per kilo whereas Raspuri costs Rs 40 per kilo. Mangoes are garnered from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh, and Ramanagara. The primitive varieties are also equipped from Ajjampura and Tarikere. However, merchants are busy buying various varieties of mangoes from the plantation owners and the farmers due to its high demand. In the month of May heat waves, heat waves prevail and the usual rain is delayed, which automatically boosts the trading period of mangoes.