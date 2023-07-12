King of Britain to Queen of Japan: Meet the extraordinary trio who can travel freely without any passport

For over a century, the global passport system has been in place, mandating the use of passports for international travel. Diplomatic passports are required by individuals ranging from the President to Prime Minister of the country, when travelling between nations. However, there exist three exceptional individuals who possess the unique ability of visiting over 200 countries without any passport

The three individuals who possess the extraordinary privilege of travelling between countries without any passport are the King of Britain, King of Japan and the Queen of Japan. Previously, this privilege was held by Queen Elizabeth until Charles ascended the throne.

When Charles becoming the King of Britain, his secretary promptly conveyed a formal message to all countries through their respective Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The message asserted that as Charles assumes the King of Britain, he shall be permitted to travel anywhere with utmost respect and without any limitations.

Currently, the Emperor of Japan is Hironomiya Naruhito, and his wife Owada holds the title of Empress of Japan. Diplomatic records of Japan indicate that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated a unique arrangement in 1971 for the Emperor and the Empress.

When world leaders, including Presidents and Prime Ministers, travel between countries they are supposed to carry their diplomatic passports which grants them some special privileges. They are typically exempted from physically presenting themselves before the officials of the Immigration Department. Additionally, they are also exempted from security checks and other formal procedures. In India, this status is extended to the Prime Minister, President and the Vice President.