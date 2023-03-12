King Charles III: Coronation challenges

Even as the British public is facing daily challenges like shortage of tomatoes and vegetables, the royal family is in the midst of preparations for the coronation of King Charles III. Reports suggest the royal family has its own challenges here, like finding a music artiste to perform on the occasion.

While most other monarchies the world over have discontinued the ceremony, the British still continue with it.

The coronation ceremony formally invests the monarch with regalia and the crowning takes place at Westminster Abbey. However, the ceremony is a symbolic formality and does not signify the official beginning of the monarch’s reign.

Usually, the coronation is held after some time has passed since the death of the previous monarch. This also gives ample time for the elaborate arrangements required.

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is scheduled to be held on May 6 this year.

The biggest buzz seems to be around finding a big name to perform at the coronation concert after several superstars declining to perform. The latest name is of Australian pop star Kylie Minogue. Already, top-ranking British superstars including Elton John, the Spice Girls, Adele, Harry Styles, Robbie Williams and Ed Sheeran have all declined offers to perform at Windsor Castle.

British boy band Take That and Lionel Ritchie seem to be frontrunners to croon in honour of the King.

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III participates in the mixing of the oils from the Mount of Olives to make Chrism Oil, which will be used in the coronation of Britain's King Charles III on May 6

Elaborate ceremonies accompanied by even more elaborate robes and dresses are the norm for coronations. The pageantry of the state processions and the whole affair is intended to emphasise the strength and diversity of the British monarchy.

While the idea is to gain popular support for the new monarch, in this day and age, there are many voices that differ on this aspect. Many consider the monarchy a burden on the country’s economy.

Already, the coronation is becoming the cause for a dip in the popularity of the royalty. Buckingham Palace’s official Instagram handle saw a dip in followers from 13 million to 12.9 million recently as more and more news of the coronation was being posted, indicating poor public sentiment in favour of the ceremony.

There are news reports suggesting United States President Joe Biden will not attend the ceremony. And while it is confirmed that an invite has been sent to Harry and Meghan, it is not yet confirmed if the couple will attend, especially as just recently they have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.