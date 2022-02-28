Kili and Neema: Who are the Tanzanian lip-sync siblings praised by PM Modi?

Modi urged everyone, particularly children from different states, to lip-sync to popular songs from a different state, just like Kili and Neema.

During The February 27 edition of Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was effusive in his praise for Tanzanian social media stars Kili and Neema Paul for lip-syncing to the national anthem on Republic Day and paying tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

Modi mentioned the brother-sister duo in the programme to underline Indian music’s potential as a tool of cultural diplomacy to connect with people beyond the borders and to spread awareness about the country’s diverse languages among the youth population.

KILI AND NEEMA PAUL

Kili, 26, and his 23-year-old sister Neema, are cattle herders from Tanzania’s Eastern Pwani region. In an earlier interview to BBC Africa, the duo had said that there was no electricity in their village and Kili travelled to Lugoba, the nearest town, every day to charge his phone.

The duo, dressed in traditional Masai attire, started to lip-sync on Tik Tok to reduce the drudgery of their daily lives. Bollywood songs were Kili’s natural choice after becoming a fan of Hindi films during his school days in Dodoma, the Tanzanian capital.

He had told BBC Africa that he had fallen in love with the films and songs, adding that it was not difficult to pick up or mimic something that one loved. He roped in Neema, an aspiring actress, to join him. During rehearsal drills, they tried to understand the lyrics to be able to emote accurately before learning the words.

They became an overnight sensation in Indian last year when their lip-sync video to Raatan Lambiyan went viral. This encouraged them to perform to Haryanvi, Hindi, and Punjabi songs.

However, their lip-sync tribute on Lata Mangeshkar’s Jaane Kya Baat Hai was the one that touched hearts. The duo also lip-synced to Jana Gana Mana with feeling and hand gestures on Republic Day.

HONEST RENDITIONS

The sibling duo’s honesty and sincerity have touched fans. Their upfront attitude about who they are, not changing their get-up, has also won fans.

Kili is overwhelmed by the views and the responses from Indians. Celebrities such as Gul Panag, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Richa Chadha are among the 2.5 million followers on their Instagram page.

CULTURAL AMBASSADORS

Bollywood being one of India’s soft diplomacy assets, the brother-sister duo has started getting offers. The Indian High Commissioner in Tanzania recently felicitated the siblings at his office.

Modi urged everyone, particularly children from different states, to lip-sync to popular songs from a different state, just like Kili and Neema. This, he said, would redefine ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and popularise Indian languages. He also appreciated Kili and Neema taking pride in their identities while performing to Indian songs.