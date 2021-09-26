Kids’ literature shines at Neev Book Awards 2021

The ceremony was conducted digitally due to the Covid-19 pandemic and inaugurated by author Ruskin Bond. (Representative image)

The Neev Literature Festival, which celebrates writing for children rooted in Indian realities, announced the winners of the Neev Book Award 2021 in a digital-award ceremony.

The ceremony was conducted digitally due to the Covid-19 pandemic and inaugurated by author Ruskin Bond. The winners this year in the various categories include: Vinitha R for Ammu and the Sparrows (in the Early years category); Nandita da Cunha for The Miracle of Sunderbaag Street (Emerging Readers); Devika Cariapa, William Dalrymple, Anita Anand for The Adventures of the Kohinoor (Junior Readers); and Devashish Makhija for Oonga (Young Adult).

The event saw insightful panel discussions between authors, showcasing contemporary Indian stories set in a rapidly changing and rising India. The event was threaded together by enthusiastic student anchors and culminated with the announcement of the winners in the

four categories.