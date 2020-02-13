Coming soon: Cool Khadi footwears to match your style!

Khadi India to launch footwears after two months. Representational image

Khadi Footwear Launch: In two months from now, Khadi India will launch footwears to match the style of customers, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman V K Saxena said today. “After two months, you will see very beautiful Khadi footwears in the market,” Saxena said at a summit organised by a news channel. Saxena hinted that the Khadi footwears will match popular regional dresses.

In the last five-six years, KVIC has aggressively marketed Khadi products and is expecting to generate a turnover of Rs 5000 crore in the current financial year.

Saxena said that the increase in Khadi production in the last six years has been possible due to the push of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the support of Government of India.

According to the KVIC chairman, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission has generated over 21 lakh jobs.

Khadi India has diversified its portfolio with a range of products. Recently, Union Minister for MSME, Nitin Gadkari, had launched the limited edition of Khadi wrist watches in association with Titan.

“Designed by Titan, a non-horological material like Khadi has been used on the dial and strap of the watches for the first time ever. Since Khadi is handwoven, every single watch in this collection is unique because of the distinctive weave and texture. The straps of the watches have also been treated with a special coating to make them more durable without compromising on its authentic texture. The collection is a unique and elegant blend of simplicity and modernity,” the ministry had said in a statement.

“Khadi is one of the most eco-friendly materials with zero carbon footprint and requires least water consumption. Together with Titan, we have created beautiful contemporary timepieces that are truly special for the generations to keep by using authentic Khadi,” Saxena had said at the launch of the watches.

The watches are available in two variants (men and women) and are priced at Rs. 4,995/. The collection is exclusively available online on Titan’s website.