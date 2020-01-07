Khadi India 2020 calendar cover page has PM Modi paying tribute to Gandhi

“This calendar showcases the multi-pronged strategies that KVIC used to empower the local artisans through various schemes and programmes,” Saxena added.

The 2020 calendar launched by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Tuesday showcases Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram on behalf of the nation, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of ‘Bapu’.

The 2020 calendar and diary have “My life is my message – Mahatma Gandhi” quote as the central theme, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) stated.

“The fabric of transformation (khadi) is making its niche not only in India but also in international markets. It is this commitment and the will power of the government as well as KVIC, which will transform into euphoric achievements in the year to come,” Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari said at the launch.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the theme of the calendar this year is a tribute to the father of the nation, by imbibing his vision, his principles and ideals in the implementation processes of the schemes and programmes of KVIC.

“Mahatma always endeavoured to encourage the traditional art forms and reach out to the remotest places in India to unleash the potential of local artisans. This calendar showcases the multi-pronged strategies that KVIC used to empower the local artisans through various schemes and programmes,” Saxena added.

The white and blue colour theme of the calendar symbolises the central part of the Indian National flag, depicting cleanliness — by reducing the use of single-use plastics with the help of substitutes promoted by KVIC such as hand-made paper and earthenware and knowledge — by means of training, capacity building, distribution of advanced machineries as well enhancing market outreach and saleability.