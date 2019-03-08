Khadi goes global! To be showcased at United Nations, New York

Khadi goes global!

Khadi, eyeing global markets, is set to showcase its weaves at the 63rd session of the Commission on Status of Women (CSW63) at the UN, New York, KVIC said Friday. Complementing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision at the World Congress where he projected ‘Khadi’ as a eco-friendly, zero-carbon, bio-degradable and water-conserving fabric of the future, KVIC said that the fabric will be showcased as part of its newest initiative “Khadi Goes Global: Empowering rural women to achieve the 2030 agenda for change”.

The show will be inaugurated at CSW63 on March 11, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said. The All India Women’s Education Fund Association (AIWEFA) has taken this programme to the UN in consultative status with the United Nation’s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), it said in a statement.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena, who will lead the delegation, said that ‘Khadi’ had always been remembered as an inspirational fabric that played a pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle. “It will be a matter of pride for us to showcase the signature fabric of India that holds unending legacies of Mahatma Gandhi in its each thread at United Nations.

“It will not only emerge as a bold template for empowerment of women artisans, designers, workers and citizens, but will also map Sustainable Development Goals through ‘Khadi’ for making transformative policies for women artisans,” Saxena said. He further said, “Since ‘Khadi’ has an adaptive nature, it will subsequently catch the attention of foreign investors and will connect grass roots with global market.”

Saxena further said that the programme at UN would not only ensure acknowledgment of unpaid care work as it provided home-based income generation, it would also harness women’s collective power for the common good. “It will certainly develop entrepreneurial growth in the Khadi and handloom sector, besides making an important positioning in the international fashion markets,” he said.

The statement quoted AIWEFA president Asha Chandra saying the initiative ‘Khadi Goes Global’ was not an ordinary venture which was conceived with a mission to engage in meaningful, culturally appropriate and materially sustainable artisan production that supports village life through the cottage industry.

“For project sustainability and to contribute to the larger development goals, a conscious attempt is made to align the project activities to the Government of India’s schemes and programmes and subsequently to link the project actions to the goals and targets of the Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

Chandra further said that besides ensuring recognition of ‘Khadi’ as an eco-friendly industry, it would also enable women’s collective power and help the country meet its 2030 agenda for development. “Besides marking its place among the fabrics of the world as a carbon-free, non-petroleum product, ‘Khadi’ will also lead to improved nutritional status of women and families and provide decent work.

“As buying ‘Khadi’ means helping the most marginalized and poor women, the governments of various nations and NGOs from 193 countries attending this event will certainly spread awareness about Khadi,” she said.