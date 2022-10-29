Kevadia: Children who once used to beg at Ambaji temple will now perform in front of PM Modi

On 31st October, a musical band of tribal children of Ambaji town of Banaskantha district (Gujarat) will perform in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits Kevadia on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. Interestingly, earlier also the musical band had performed for PM Modi. On 30th September 2022, when he visited Ambaji and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 7200 crores, the band performed welcoming him. The PM appreciated and enjoyed the young band’s performance. He interacted with them before the public function commenced. To encourage his young friends, PM Modi asked for a group photo with them.

The Prime Minister enjoyed and admired the performance by the young band. He assured that the band was invited to Kevadia on 31st October on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Story of these tribal children

These children were once not only fighting for their basic needs but also for a chance to get educated. Near the Ambaji temple, these children were often found. They used to beg in front of the tourists. A local NGO named Shree Shakti Seva Kendra not only educates them but also identifies the skills in which they are good.

On 31st October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kevadia. On his 147th birth anniversary, PM Modi will pay homage to Sardar Patel. He will participate in the Ekta Diwas Parade. At Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, PM Modi will also interact with officer trainees belonging to various Civil Services undergoing foundation course.