Kerala’s mural magic works its charm! Kozhikode district jail gets grand makeover

Kerala murals are not only grand artistic expressions but they also provide valuable insights. (Representative image)

Wow, Kozhikode district jail gets a grand mural makeover! From Vasco Da Gama’s arrival in Kozhikode to his meeting with the Zamorin and more, a news report by Manorama highlights that inmates of the jail teamed up with artists to create these beautiful Kerala murals to adorn the otherwise sombre-looking walls.

Anyone familiar with the grim and dirt-ridden visuals of jails depicted in Indian cinema would cringe at the very thought of being inside it. The power of art is that it can transform the dullest and most dismal spaces into a vibrant space that tells a powerful story!

So, what exactly do Kerala murals represent?

Kerala mural art: What is mural painting in art?

Some of the most stunning visual depictions from Hindu Puranas are showcased through traditional Kerala murals. This rare and unusual style blends together a majestic and surreal art form that showcases the splendour and timeless heritage of ancient heroes and their glorious tales through pigments from natural minerals and plants.

Notably, creative adaptations of the Ramayana and the Bhagawatham can be spotted at the iconic Mattancherry Palace.

Kerala mural paintings: Significance

Kerala murals are not only grand artistic expressions but they also provide valuable insights into early Dravidian mural art and culture.

Which plant is used as a natural pigment in Kerala mural paintings? It is said that ‘Neelachedi’ plant usually used for its natural green pigment. Later, colours are mixed and created.

To start with, some of the cultural and historical events that are unique to the region have been highlighted through the medium of art. In addition, plans are underway to deck up the dull walls of other jails too!

Kerala jail reforms

Committed to prison reforms, a historical perusal shows that Kerala has always spearheaded several initiatives for the well-being of jail inmates.

In 2018, the ‘porridge’ initiative created quite a buzz as it introduced a new form of oatmeal porridge. This initiative had enabled a number of convicts to function as ‘chefs’ and open ‘Food for Freedom’ canteen, which is open to the public.

In a 2017-18 study by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority, several challenges facing the prisons across the state have been highlighted in detail.

However, there are some notable positives such as functional libraries in jails, recreational activities such as dramas and plays to mark festive occasions and movie shows are arranged every weekend.

With the latest mural art walls in Kozhikode jail, new job training initiatives have also been rolled out. This includes jobs pertaining to aluminium and steel fabrication, making of cloth bags and LED bulb manufacturing, among others.

For prisoners, these are not merely on-the-face reforms but an opportunity to showcase their creativity, skills and productivity in tasks that can bring them a more meaningful income once they are out of jail.

READ | A dream destination! Kerala receives best honeymoon destination award

Earlier, in an FE story on Sunday, Ghiora Aharoni had made a telling statement on how conflicts are global but issues are universal and that while art cannot resolve conflicts, it can urge human beings to turn inwards for conflict resolution.

With Kerala’s initiative moving forward, a clear message is that art inside jails is fast becoming a medium of creating awareness and fostering creativity in an environment that is otherwise equated with a sombre framework.