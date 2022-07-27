Kerala Model! State has 491 ODF Plus Model villages; Here’s how a village gets this title

Kerala which was once declared Open Defecation Free after Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim now has as many as 522 ODF Plus villages out of which 491 belong to the Model ODF Plus category from a total of 1578 villages (941 Gram Panchayats) across the 14 districts of the State. The State Administration is also working on increasing the number of ODF Plus villages in the state. It has also conducted capacity-building exercises for officials, the Ministry of Jal Shakti informed via a press note.

ODF Plus Villages ensures that it sustains its Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, its solid and liquid waste is managed properly, and is visibly clean.

According to official data, there are over 780 community complexes in the State, with over 230 of them being constructed in the last couple of years. There are also over 600 villages that are saturated with solid waste.

In terms of plastic waste management, there are over 115 blocks in the State that have plastic waste management units. There are also over 60 units in Gram panchayats and 904 in GP areas. There are additionally 42 Gobardhan projects being carried out in the 14 districts.

Two districts in the State have faecal sludge management facilities. However, in addition to these, there are also over 150 projects under the Liquid Waste Management Act that involve the construction of soak pits.

The State has also created a technical resource team that is responsible for conducting training programs on solid waste management. It has also selected five technical resource persons and five general resource persons from each of the 14 districts to participate in the training programs. A total of 28 engineers from local self-government institutions have also been trained as Master trainers. These engineers have been selected based on their environmental engineering backgrounds.

Criteria for declaring an ODF Plus village

To be considered for the status of ODF Plus Village, a community has to meet certain criteria related to solid and liquid waste management. The Department of Disinvestment and Welfare Services (DDWS) has also introduced various intermediate stages in the process.

ODF Plus: One of the main criteria that is considered for the status of ODF Plus Village is the availability of a functional toilet facility for all households. This can be done through the establishment of separate toilets for women and men in schools and anganwadi centres.

ODF-Rising A village that has a functional toilet facility for all households and meets other criteria related to solid and liquid waste management is considered for ODF Rising status. All the schools and anganwadi centres in the community have also been equipped with separate toilets for women and men.

ODF-Model: A village that has a functional toilet facility for all households and meets other criteria related to solid and liquid waste management is considered for ODF Rising status. All the schools and anganwadi centres in the community have also been equipped with separate toilets for women and men. The village has additionally arranged for solid waste management and has minimal presence of plastic waste in public areas. In addition, the village should have prominent ODF Plus billboard and wall paintings.