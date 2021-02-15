Kerala keen on becoming museum hub and changing old-conservation ways; looks to establish mini museums

Keralam Museum has been formed to look after building and modernising museums.

Museums in Kerala: The state being home to one of India’s biggest art events-Kochi-Muziris Biennale, it is now set to become the museum hub of India. The state is looking for new ways by which will challenge old-fashioned norms and promote museums in the country. According to a report by The IE, Dr Venu V, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Kerala, who oversees the departments of Archaeology, Archives and Museums said that it is time to get past the notion stating that “museums are places where history sleeps.” Now, the state government is focusing on having more visitors with major focus being on youngsters, stated Dr Venu V, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Kerala, who oversees the departments of Archaeology, Archives and Museums. Therefore, with the new initiative, Kerala will be promoting mini museums.

To be sure, a mini museum can be defined as a personal collection of specimens that are rare and their limited editions are curated and handcrafted carefully. The idea is to irk curiosity.

Keralam Museum has been formed to look after building and modernising museums and will be responsible for the new museum movement that is expected to challenge old-fashioned norms about conservation of cultures. Instead, this will be replaced with some revolutionary concepts that are being adopted across the world. It is to note, among many projects in Kerala, the Bastion Bungalow at Fort Kochi will now be seen as the Ernakulam District Heritage Museum. The galleries here will visually explain the interventions of the colonial Dutch, Portuguese and the British powers that are a part of the political domain.

A District Heritage Museum in Palakkad has also been opened recently, 150 km north of Kochi. This museum highlights the region’s arts, music and agriculture. In over a few years, Keralam Museum has been working and completed many assignments. These projects include Gandhi Smriti Museum at Payyanur, Koyikkal Palace Folklore Museum at Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram district, and Vaikom Satyagraha Memorial Gandhi Museum in Kottayam district. As many as 20 more District Heritage Museums are currently under progress.