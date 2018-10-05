Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru’s Terminal 2 to be constructed by L&T Construction

Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) has awarded the contract for the construction of Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) to the Building & Factories Business of Larsen & Toubro. The EPC order is valued at INR 3,035.9 crore. Once completed, the 255,000 sq. mt. Phase 1 of T2 will augment the capacity of the BLR Airport by 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA). This phase is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2021.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of T2, including the integration of services and utilities with existing services and utilities along with the Airport’s systems, support facilities and buildings. L&T Construction is also currently constructing the New South Parallel Runway (NSPR), apron and other auxiliary buildings at the BLR Airport.

The award of this contract is the outcome of a highly competitive global e-tendering process that lasted several months. BIAL has worked with L&T Construction in the past and we believe that they have both the ability as well as the expertise to deliver a project as complex as T2. Once ready, passengers can expect the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru to continue to deliver a world-class, seamless and delightful experience, replete with cutting-edge technology,” said Hari Marar, managing director & CEO, BIAL.

“This repeat win is the reflection of the confidence our client reposes with us to deliver another airport project to international class and quality “Our association with BIAL has been long and mutually extremely beneficial and we are confident of delivering this demanding mandate to the complete satisfaction of our customer,” said S N Subrahmanyan, CEO and managing director, Larsen & Toubro.

The design for Terminal 2 was articulated by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), USA – among the largest architecture and urban planning firms in the world. The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru is India’s first greenfield airport to be built as a public-private partnership.