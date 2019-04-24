Katrina Kaif to play iconic Indian olympian PT Usha in her biopic?

Bollywood movie goers, pay attention to this exciting but unconfirmed news! Katrina Kaif is set to play her first biopic, portraying India's iconic athlete PT Usha? According to PinkVilla, the actress has received this biopic offer and is considering the same. The biopic is expected to be directed by Revathy S Varma, who has several hit films in Malayalam and Tamil besides a Bollywood movie titled 'Aap Ke Liye Hum'. There were earlier reports that Priyanka Chopra, who had starred in 'Mary Kom' biopic, was offered to do this biopic on PT Usha long before she did the lead role in Mary Kom. Due to several commitments that she had already signed up for in the US, Priyanka Chopra did not take up the PT Usha biopic which, according to Pink Villa, is now being offered to Katrina Kaif who has spoken with the director and is yet to give a confirmation regarding the same. The director of the proposed biopic, according to reports, has already met Katrina Kaif in Mumbai for a narration of the story and what it entails. While Katrina has reportedly liked the narration, she is yet to confirm her commitment to do the PT Usha biopic. If she accepts the offer, this marks Katrina Kaif's first biopic in her entire acting career in Bollywood. For those who are not aware about PT. Usha, here's With more than hundred prestigious medals to her credit, PT Usha's life is one that is likely to inspire not just movie fans and those who enjoy watching bio pics but also aspiring sports persons and talented athletes in the country. This upcoming biopic on PT Usha is likely to be a multilingual film, with every aspect of the narrative touching upon even the minutest details of India's iconic athlete's life with complete details. The buzz is also that A.R. Rahman is set to compose music for the film.