Katrina Kaif on launching new Kay Beauty products: ‘Our products are cruelty-free and vegan’

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram yesterday to announce the launch of her makeup brand, Kay Beauty’s game-changing 24-hour coloured matt kajals, micro blading pen, and brow tattoo liner.

About Kay Beauty’s product

Centered around its core mission of inclusion for all genders and skin-type, this new range of eye makeup will help consumers achieve who they are. In keeping with its brand philosophy of #MakeupThatKares, products are infused with skincare benefits. The coloured matt kajals are enriched with chamomile and ceramides, they have skin-soothing and calming properties that reduce inflammation, improve the health of skin cells, lock in moisture, and prevent dryness and irritation of the eyes.

The micro-blading brow pen is infused with vitamin E, which protects and restores moisture. And, the brow tattoo liner has vitamin B5, promoting hair and skin health.

“Eyes are the window to your soul, so why not dress them up uniquely? The new range will empower one to unleash their creativity and achieve a signature eye look that completely reflects one’s personality, thus defining their own #Eyedentitie. Our products are cruelty-free and vegan, and we are excited to continue to create innovative products that cater to the needs of the modern consumer,” says the co-founder of Kay Beauty, Katrina Kaif.