Best Karwa Chauth Gift Ideas: Karwachauth is a festival of love, respect and sacrifice. It shows that a successful marriage goes through many hardships. Yet, love and devotion help a married couple only grow stronger through all of it.

On this day, the wife keeps a fast for the well-being of her husband. The fast goes for an entire day. It is believed that the husband should reciprocate her love by giving her a gift that can bring a smile on her face.

According to Vedic Astrology, choosing a Karwachauth gift as per the wife’s zodiac sign brings happiness, prosperity, and intimacy into a married couple’s life. Sidhharrth S Kumaar, who is Founder of NumroVani and a renowned name in Astro Numerology has prepared a list for this Karvachauth on what you should gift your wife as per her zodiac sign –

Aries

The ruling planet of Aries is Mars. Thus, choose a beautiful red-colored saree or any other red-colored clothing and gold jewelry with red stones to make your wife’s day. You can also gift her perfume or electronic devices.



Taurus

While the ruling planet of Taurus is Venus, the married life of people born under this zodiac is ruled by Mars. Hence, giving your wife a red saree along with bangles and perfume will blossom your marriage with love.

Gemini

Gemini is ruled by Mercury. Hence, golden jewelry, yellow colored clothing, and yellow dessert are the perfect gifts for this Karwachauth. If your budget doesn’t allow golden jewelry, you can also choose silver ornaments or showpieces to surprise her.

Cancer

The zodiac sign of your loving Cancerian wife is ruled by Moon. This is a sign to give her pearl or silver ornaments this year. For instance, you can choose from a pearl necklace, pearl earrings, silver anklets, or toe rings.

Leo

You are lucky if you are married to Leo. This zodiac sign can win anyone’s heart with their charm. As they are ruled by the Sun, the best things to give these intelligent beings are golden jewelry, watches, shoes or sandals.

Virgo

Women love gold, right? Plus, Virgo is a fan of expensive yet minimalistic items. A piece of fine golden jewelry will suit your wife. Other than that, you can also give her clothings in shades of yellow or green along with some bangles.

Libra

The zodiac sign of harmony, Libra, brings balance into married life. However, your wife should not be the only one to put in the effort for a blissful marriage. This Karvachauth, showers her with love and respect. Surprise her with an embroidered pink saree, jewelry with pink stones, or a blue colored watch.

Scorpio

Lucky you to spend your life alongside a Scorpion! It’s not an easy task to find someone as passionate as them. As Scorpions are concerned about their looks, giving them a silk saree, self-care products, make-up items or copper products will overload your married life with love and laughter.



Sagittarius

This Karwachauth, it’s time to surprise your wife with her dream phone. Compliment the phone with a yellow phone case to win her heart again. Also, you can try giving green or yellow-colored clothing to your Sagittarian wife as her ruling planet is Jupiter.

Capricorn

The Capricorn wife keeps on showering unconditional love on their husband without hardly demanding anything in return. Her empathy should be celebrated with pearls. Your woman would look mesmerizing in a pearl necklace along with pearl earrings.

Aquarius

An Aquarian woman is not just a supportive wife but also a role model for their children. Ruled by Saturn, dark-colored items suit them. Give her blue or maroon-colored clothing along with a compilation of her favorite pictures in a wooden frame.

Pisces

The Piscean wife is spiritual, creative, and empathetic. She understands you like no other. Celebrate her love by giving her a novel by her favorite author or a religious book. You can also buy her a yoga class membership and yellow-colored clothing.