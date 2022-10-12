Karwa Chauth 2022: Whatsapp Greetings, Facebook wishes, and messages you can forward your loved one

Karwa Chauth 2022: Here are some greetings that you can share with your loved one on social media

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated in the month of Kartik in the lunisolar calendar on the fourth day after Purnima (a full moon). However, as per the Amanta calendar which is followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern India, the day is observed during the Ashwin month. On this day, women chant prayers for the long life and safety of their husbands and observe the Karwa Chauth fast for their better halves from dusk to dawn.

Also Read | Karwa Chauth Gift Ideas 2022: Buy these gifts for your wife as per her zodiac sign

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Karwa Chauth this year, here are some wishes you can share with them on various social media platforms:

May the Sindoor testify your prayers (worship) for your husband’s longest life and prove the depth of your heartiest love.

May The Moonlight Flood Your Life With, Happiness And Joy, Peace And Harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth.

On This Karwa Chauth, Sending My Heartfelt Wishes You Way. May All Your Prayers For Your Husband’S Well Being, Be Answered Today And Always.

Happy Karwa Chauth

May this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth make the bond of your marriage stronger than ever! Happy Karwa Chauth to you.

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2022 Outfits Ideas: 5 outfit styles for this Karwachauth

I hope this special and auspicious day makes the bonding stronger.

Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two.

May the almighty bless you with a happy and long married life.

As you worship the moon god and pray for the long life of your husband.

May you be blessed with all that your heart desires.

Happy Karwa Chauth.

Dear Honey,

Sending you my warm wishes on Karwa Chauth…

for a long happy married life.