Karwa Chauth 2022, Best Outfit Ideas: As Karwachauth is nearing, the excitement of dressing up in a traditional, vogue outfit is also increasing. However, one aspect of all those Karwachauth preparations that can give you the willies is what you’ll wear to the celebration. Leading Fashion and Lifestyle Influencer Deeksha Mishra has given some suggestions, ranging from simple outfits to dresses with plenty of embellishments, to help you get some inspiration for your Karwa Chauth dress. Here are Deeksha Mishra’s top 5 outfit styles for Karwa Chauth:

Glam Up in a Snazzy Saree

Karwa Chauth Snazzy Saree

Choose a subtle alternative if you wish to wear a saree while still feeling comfortable. Pick a basic saree with a thick border and wear it with a lavishly embroidered blouse. You can choose chiffon, georgette, silk, or any other light fabric. You might choose a half-and-half saree apart from a regular saree. They are a stylish yet edgy option.



On a day honouring the value of enduring relationships, nothing is more beautiful than a red saree. Choose a stylish rendition of the red saree with delicate designs to look as culturally appropriate as possible.

Indo-Westerns

Karwa Chauth Indo Westerns

Instead of wearing your usual ethnic attire, go for an Indo-Western appearance if you want to stand out. Either wear dhoti pants or sharara pants with a crop top. You will be prepared to stun everyone if you add a long shrug or blazer to your attire.

Redo Wedding Lehenga

Karwa Chauth Redo Wedding Lehenga

Many women prefer wearing western attire on this auspicious day, but many also enjoy keeping to traditional and conventional looks. Indeed most of them prefer to redo their wedding lehenga. Your wedding lehenga choli gives forth the happiest sentiments. If you’re one of those ladies who aren’t afraid to go all out, this is the best costume option for you. Furthermore, you can style the lehenga differently with some dainty jewellery and a chic hairstyle.

Golden gown

Karwa Chauth Golden gown

Do a beautiful golden gown instead of the typical Indian attire. Floor-length golden gowns are also a great choice for Karwachauth. They are classy, comfortable and easy to carry with no fuss. You will radiate light as dazzling as the moon in a traditional golden gown with Chikankari embroidery and some ornate jewellery.

If you want to see a cut above, you can pair a golden gown with a bright red, orange or pink dupatta. So forego the reds and choose a full-length golden gown for your Karwa Chauth ensemble.

Sharara Suit

Karwa Chauth Sharara Suit

Choose a sharara with rich embroidery or beadwork if you want to look festive but still feel comfortable. You can wear a basic dupatta with an embellished kurta and sharara pants. Instead, pair plain sharara trousers and a dupatta with an embellished Kurti if you want to tone things down a touch.

Dress your Best on Karwachauth!

Karwachauth means – a whole day of fasting and festivities at the end of the day. Nonetheless, women want to look their best. Additionally, they want to wear something comfortable too. There is still time if you haven’t started planning, and we are here to help. For inspiration on your Karwachauth attire, go to the outfit suggestions above.

“If you want to look stunningly attractive on this Karwachauth, don’t miss this chance. Lighter materials provide garments with amazing creative options. Additionally, embellished necklines and embroidered borders are fantastic choices. Chokers or earrings in the same hue can be paired with gowns for extra glitter,” Deeksha Mishra said.