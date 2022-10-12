Karwa Chauth 2022: Karva Chauth puja vidhi, muhurat and significance

Karwa Chauth 2022 Date and Time: Karva Chauth is one of the most popular Indian festivals and is mostly observed in the northern side of the country. It is a celebration of love, marriage and the unbreakable bond shared between a husband and wife.

Pankaj Khanna, Chairman, Khanna Gems, said, “The word “Karva” means an earthen pot of water and the word chauth means fourth. It signifies that Karva Chauth falls on the fourth day after poornima (full moon), in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar.”

Karwa Chauth Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, this year Karwa Chauth will be observed on 13th October, Thursday. The Chaurthi Tithi will start at 1:59 am on 13th October and end at 3:08 am on 14th October. Karwa Chauth puja muhurat will begin at 05:53 pm and end at 07:07 pm The Karwa Chauth upavasa time will be from 06:18 am to 08:10 pm on October 13. The moon will rise on Karwa Chauth 08:09 pm.

Karwa Chauth Puja Vidhi

“The first ritual is to take a sankalp or pledge before sunrise. After this the Sargi is offered by the mother-in-law, which is to be consumed before the sunrise,” said Pankaj Khanna of Khanna Gems.



Khanna added, “The Sargi thali must include essentials like Solah Sringar, bangles, new attire, sweets, fruits, meethi seviyan (vermicelli), puri, sabzi, juice or beverage. After the Sargi, the fasting for Karva Chauth vrat begins, where the person observing the fast needs to chant the name of Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva and Ganesha. Later in the evening, they perform puja for their husbands, a priest or an elderly woman tells stories (Katha) regarding the true meaning of Karva Chauth. Then the ladies sing Karva Chauth puja songs in group and pass their thalis around in the circle.”

“After completion of Puja take blessing of their mother in law. After the moon is visible, use a channi (a traditional sieve). Place a dia on cahanni and take a glimpse of the moon. After seeing the reflection of the moon in the water or through a sieve, the fasting lady offer water to the moon the whole process is known as giving Argha. Then they see face of their husband through sieve followed by seeking blessings The husband then gives water to his wife after which she breaks her fast and eats,” explained Pankaj Khanna

History of Karwa Chauth

“Karwa Chauth dates back to the time of Mahabharata when Savitri had begged the god of death, Lord Yama, for her husband’s soul. According to another myth, when Arjuna had gone to the Nilgiris for meditation, Draupadi got worried since she didn’t know where he had disappeared and requested Lord Krishna’s help. He advised her to fast for the safety of Arjuna. Draupadi did so, and Arjuna came back in time,” Khanna told FE Lifestyle.

The story of Karwa Chauth is the story of Veeravati

Explaining the story of Karwa chauth, Khanna said “A long time ago, there lived a beautiful girl by the name of Veeravati. She was the only sister of seven loving brothers. On the occasion of the first Karva Chauth after her marriage , she went to her parents’ house. After sunrise, she observed a strict fast. However, the Veeravati couldn’t withstand the rigours of fasting and waited desperately for the moon to rise, only after which she could have a meal. Her seven brothers loved her dearly, and were very disturbed to see their sister’s distress. They decided to speed up the ceremony by deceiving her about the sighting of the moon. This is what the brothers did. They hung a mirror from a pipal tree. Their sister took it to be the moon, broke her fast and consumed her meal. However, at the very moment, the queen received the news that her husband, the king, had been taken seriously ill. Veeravati rushed to her husband’s house and on the way, she met Lord Shiva and his consort, Goddess Parvati. Parvati informed her that the king had died because the queen had broken her fast by watching a false moon. However, when Veeravati asked her for forgiveness ,the goddess granted her the boon that her husband would be revived. But to achieve this, she would have to undertake the Karva Chauth fast under strict rituals, only after which, her husband would come back to life. Indeed, Veeravati strictly observed all the rituals of Karva chauth, and succeeded in reviving her husband.”