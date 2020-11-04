Karwa Chauth 2020: 7 jewellery tips to conclude your festive look and style

If you choose to wear a maang tikka, either wear a choker with light earrings or choose heavy earrings or Chandbalis without a neckpiece. (Representational image: IE)

By Deeksha Rai Chawla,

Karwa Chauth, a beautiful Indian festival for couples where the women fast for their partners, praying for a long, happy, safe and secure life. This Festival just reiterates the unconditional love of a Woman. What makes it more special is that women dress up in their finest attires and jewellery and meet up for a beautiful Puja ceremony where they pray together and wait for the Moon to appear to break their fasts with a sip of water and a bite of their favorite sweet given to them by that Special Person in their life.

It is a day when they go all out to dress up. Shopping for new outfits and jewellery is an important tradition for this day. But who decides what jewellery goes best with your look – It’s YOU, your mood and style for the day. Would you rather go for the Classic Chand Balis or Classy lightweight semi precious stones jewellery? Whatever you choose, you will be in sync with what’s trending. Always go for what works best for you.

How to dress up for Karwa Chauth

Here are some great tips to conclude your final look :

1. When you go in for light, semi precious stones jewellery, make sure the colour of the stone matches at least one colour in your outfit to make sure it syncs.

While going with a heavy choker, always go with light earrings or studs and vice versa.

2. If you choose to wear a maang tikka, either wear a choker with light earrings or choose heavy earrings or Chandbalis without a neckpiece.

3. Another very useful tip is to ensure you balance out your jewellery with your outfit. If you choose to go for a heavy outfit, always balance it out with light and small statement pieces of jewellery. If you choose to go for light gota or thread work in your suit, you can definitely go for your favourite pair of ChandBalis or a choker set.

4. Don’t hesitate in mixing diamonds or American diamonds with kundan or polki pieces. You can definitely pair your solitaires with a heavy choker.

5. For minimalists, semi precious stones jewellery can be paired with your designer or self designed outfit. It looks classy and chic.

Replace your bangles with Bracelets or Kadas for a manageable and classy look.

The author is CEO, Housee Of Cleeo. Views expressed are the author’s own.