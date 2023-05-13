Karnataka Elections Results 2023: 7 luxurious resorts in Karnataka that might trend today

Karnataka Elections Results 2023: Karnataka might witness resort politics this year. For the unversed, resort politics refers to shifting MLAs to resorts or hotels, to keep their flock together or even bring down the opposition government. This has been used on several occasions by parties across the political spectrum. Resort politics was started in Andhra Pradesh – arguably NT Ramarao in the 1980s. However, it was fine-tuned in Karnataka and has since become a favourite of many politicians in the south.

Let’s take a look at 7 luxury resorts in Karnataka that might trend today:

The Tamara Coorg

Nestled in the lush hills of Coorg, The Tamara Coorg is a luxurious eco-resort that promises an unforgettable experience for its guests. Sprawled across 180 acres at an elevation of 3,500 feet above sea level, the resort features 56 cottage-style villas, built on stilts to offer an unparalleled view of the Coorg valley. With elegant decor and premium amenities, these villas are the perfect abode for discerning travelers seeking a touch of luxury.

The resort also offers a range of outdoor activities, such as trekking, cycling, bird watching, and forest therapy, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Western Ghats. The resort’s location in the heart of nature also presents an opportunity for guests to explore the surrounding plantations of coffee, cardamom, and pepper through a guided plantation tour. And despite its secluded location in the hills, The Tamara Coorg is well-connected by road from different cities and towns, with the last 60 kilometers of the approach road offering a hair-raising experience with its hairpin bends, magnificent views of the Kodai mountains, and steep narrow climbs.

The Serai Chikmagalur, Karnataka

The Serai Chikmagalur is a hidden gem nestled amidst lush plantations, offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. This eco-friendly resort features 29 villas, each with breathtaking views of the surrounding coffee estate and private pools designed for a swim under the canopy. As you take a leisurely stroll amidst the plantation, you will be amazed by the abundance of sun-birds, minivets, drongos, woodpeckers and the sound of trees abuzz with the chirp of birds.

The estate pool villa is a must-see, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and an intimate gazebo that is perfect for romantic dinners. Coffee enthusiasts will also love the bean-to-cup experiential experience, which includes a tour of the curing and roasting units and a cuppa session with a coffee expert. Bring your family along and make unforgettable memories with this limited-time offer, where kids stay for free.

Evolve Back, Hampi

Step into the magnificent world of Evolve Back Hampi, where luxury meets history. Located in the fabled city of Hampi, this resort offers a unique blend of comfort and culture. The resort’s regal property boasts of Indo-Islamic architecture that will leave you spellbound. Stay at the Jal Mahal suite, a luxurious abode that features a private pool and an outdoor shower.

Get ready to indulge in the resort’s exquisite dining experience at the Tuluva, a rooftop restaurant that offers a mesmerizing view of the resort’s infinity pool. The resort also offers a range of activities for the culturally curious, including visits to ancient temples and cultural tours that will transport you to a bygone era. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in luxury and history at Evolve Back Hampi.

CGH Earth – SwaSwara, Gokarna, Karnataka

Escape to a world of rejuvenation and serenity at SwaSwara by CGH Earth. This luxurious resort offers an idyllic setting to reconnect with nature and experience the benefits of a wellness retreat. With a personalized wellness program tailored to each guest’s needs, including yoga, meditation, and Ayurvedic treatments, you are sure to leave feeling refreshed and renewed. SwaSwara’s dedication to sustainability is evident in every aspect of the property, from the eco-friendly design of their villas to the use of locally sourced ingredients in their cuisine. Whether you choose to explore the surrounding hills and forests, visit nearby temples and markets, or simply relax by the pool, SwaSwara offers endless opportunities for relaxation and rejuvenation.

WelcomHeritage Shivavilas Palace Hotel, Hampi

Nestled in the heart of Sandur near Hampi, the WelcomHeritage Shivavilas Palace Hotel is a magnificent palace that exudes grandeur and luxury. Originally built as part of the royal possessions of the Ghorpade rulers of Sandur, this regal palace is adorned with exquisite jali work, intricate carvings on the pillars and doors, and high ceilings. The interiors are a treasure trove of antiques and artifacts that were once owned by the monarchs. The palace’s manicured gardens and lavish interiors transport guests to a bygone era of opulence and splendor. The hotel is equipped with all modern amenities, including a relaxing spa and a swimming pool, making it an ideal choice for a simple getaway or any social gathering. Guests can indulge in a range of activities such as bike riding, bird watching, culinary experiences, and board games to unwind and rejuvenate.

Kahani Paradise in Gokarna

Nestled in the idyllic coastal landscape of Gokarna, where the Western Ghats meet the Arabian Ocean, lies a hidden gem waiting to be discovered – Kahani Paradise. This exquisite property comprises six luxury villas spread over 20 acres of pristine land, with five of the villas offering breathtaking views of the sunrise. Designer Anthony Bellm has created a haven of old-world luxury and comfort at Kahani Paradise, with each villa boasting antiques and textiles sourced from small craft clusters. Leisure at Kahani Paradise is a dreamy affair, with massages offered by an in-house therapist. The “secret spot” offers the perfect place to take in the sunset, with a plunge pool and private dinner spot for an unforgettable experience. Kahani Paradise promises to create a storybook experience for anyone who visits, offering an escape to a world of tranquility and natural beauty.

WelcomHeritage Ayatana, Coorg

Processed with VSCO with c8 preset

Discover a luxurious haven of tranquility amidst the rolling hills and verdant forests of Coorg at WelcomHeritage Ayatana. This stunning resort boasts a private waterfall that flows into a picturesque pool at the heart of the property, creating an unforgettable backdrop for your stay. With 50 exquisitely designed rooms, including 13 regular suites and a presidential suite, each with a balcony offering breathtaking views of the wilderness, you’ll be transported to a world of unparalleled beauty and comfort.