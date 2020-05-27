Karnataka considers opening places of worship from June 1, awaits final nod from centre

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 101 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Karnataka during the last 24 hours.
The Karnataka government has said it is considering reopening religious places of worship like churches, mosques, and temples. ANI quoted CM BS Yediyurappa saying that the state govt is going to open temples, mosques, and churches in the state after May 31st. However, the final decision will be made after the center will issue the guidelines for the period after the scheduled end of the ongoing fourth phase of the lockdown, an Indian Express report said further.
We are going to open temples, mosques and churches in the state after May 31st: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/8j9otJdoTm
— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020
Yediyurappa launched an online app-based reservation of sevas and puja services and temple e-donations after the meeting. Under the Muzrai department, devotees can book sevas from 52 temples via the app.
These temples include the renowned Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple, Dakshina Kannada Kukke Sri Subramanya Temple, Saundatti Renuka Yellamma Temple, and Bengaluru Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple and Banashankari Temple.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 101 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Karnataka during the last 24 hours. In the state the total number of Covid-19 cases has grown to 2,283. The death toll rose to 44. At least 748 people in Karnataka have recovered from the illness. Bengaluru has the highest number of cases in the state at 101, followed by Mysuru at 84 and Belagavi at 42, Vijayapur at 32, Kalaburgi at 27.
