Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap to SS Rajamouli: Here are 5 of India’s richest filmmakers

Directors play a crucial role in movies. They are responsible for bringing the story to life on screen and ensuring that the movie is made according to their artistic vision. Right from developing a script to coordinating with the post-production team, directors are arguably the masterminds behind bringing fascinating tales and larger-than-life personas of their characters to the audiences. With a hefty share of load of a film’s success on their shoulders, filmmakers in India, just like any other country around the world, make a massive dough out of their vision, creativity, and art.



Here, we take a look at 5 of India’s highly successful and richest film directors.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar is a successful film director, producer, screenwriter, and TV personality. He is the son of the late film producer Yash Johar and grew up in a film-oriented family. He is the founder of Dharma Productions, which is one of the most successful production houses in India.

With a net worth of $215 million (Rs 1740 crore), the highly successful director possesses a significant sum of money, making him one of the wealthiest film directors in India. .

Rajkumar Hirani

Image: India.com

With an estimated net worth of approximately $170 million (Rs 1,305 crore), Rajkumar Hirani is an Indian filmmaker, director, producer, and editor. He is known for directing blockbuster movies such as the Munna Bhai series, PK, and 3 Idiots. His films are known for their unique storytelling style and social messages.

He has won several awards for his work and is considered one of the most influential directors in India.

Apart from directing, Hirani has also produced films under his banner Rajkumar Hirani Films, including the critically acclaimed film “Ventilator”.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Image: PinkVilla

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a highly acclaimed film director, producer, and screenwriter. He is known for his visually stunning movies such as Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

He made his directorial debut with the film Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996. He went on to direct a series of successful and acclaimed films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Black. Bhansali is known for films that often explore complex human emotions and relationships. His films are also known for their lavish sets, intricate costumes, and beautiful music.

Several reports suggest that his net worth is an estimated Rs 940 crore, making him one of the wealthiest directors in the Indian film industry.

Anurag Kashyap

Image: Outlook India

Anurag Kashyap is a film director, writer, and producer who has made a significant impact in Indian cinema with his unique and unconventional style of filmmaking.

Kashyap is known for his gritty and realistic portrayals of the underbelly of Indian society and has directed critically acclaimed films like Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, and Raman Raghav 2.0. Anurag Kashyap’s net worth is estimated to be around 120 million USD, which converts to approximately Rs 980 crore.

SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli is a highly successful film director, screenwriter, and producer. He is known for directing epic movies such as the Baahubali series and RRR, which were both critical and commercial successes. His movies have broken several records and have been some of the highest-grossing movies in Indian cinema.

Recently, RRR won numerous awards and accolades including the coveted Oscar for the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song in the best original song category; thereby strengthening Indian cinema’s position on the global map.

SS Rajamouli’s current net worth is estimated to be $20 million USD (Rs 158 crore). Over the past few years, his net worth has grown by an impressive 40%.