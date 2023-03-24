Kapil Sharma, who barely needs any introduction, is a renowned comedian, actor, and television host who rose to fame with his show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ and later ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Kapil Sharma’s journey from a small-town boy to one of the most popular comedians in India can be described as a rags-to-riches story.

The comic was born in Amritsar, Punjab, in a lower-middle-class family. His father was a head constable in the Punjab Police, and his mother was a homemaker. Kapil had a tough childhood as his family struggled to make ends meet. He often helped his mother with household chores, and even worked in a PCO booth and in a textile manufacturing unit to support his family.



Today, Kapil Sharma is one of the highest-paid comedians in India. Here, we take a look at his net worth and the luxurious things he owns.

Kapil Sharma: Net Worth

Despite financial difficulties, he auditioned for the comedy reality show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ and won the show in 2007. This win marked a turning point in his career. However, Kapil Sharma’s big break came in 2013 when he launched his own show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’. The show became an instant hit and made Kapil Sharma a household name. He then went on to launch ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, which also became a massive hit.



Kapil Sharma’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be approximately Rs 280 crore. Reports suggest that he takes home a fat cheque of Rs 50 lakh for each episode.

Kapil Sharma: Mumbai house and Punjab farmhouse

Image: Siasat

According to Magicbricks, Kapil resides in the Andheri West locality of Mumbai, which is also home to renowned celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mika Singh, and Sonu Sood. The estimated value of his Mumbai property exceeds Rs 15 crore.

Furthermore, he also owns a farmhouse in Punjab, which, reportedly is worth over Rs 25 crore.

Kapil Sharma: Cars collection

Image: GQ

The comedian likes to spend his earnings on luxurious wheels, adding to the host of vehicles he owns. He owns a Mercedes Benz S350, a Range Rover Evoque, a Volvo XC90 SUV, and a luxurious DC-designed vanity van reported to be worth Rs 5.5 crore.