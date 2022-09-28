Kanpur bans Pitbulls, Rottweilers dog breeds in order to ‘protect the public’

Kanpur has banned dog breeds Pitbull and Rottweiler within city limits ‘in order to protect the public’, city Mayor Pramila Pandey announced on Tuesday. The decision was taken after an incident involving a Pitbull dog attacking a cow at Sarsaiya Ghat came to light, news agency ANI reported. The mayor further said that the decision was also being taken keeping in mind the increasing cases of Pitbull dog attacks.



According to media reports, a resolution passed by the Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) states that if anyone is found rearing Pitbulls or Rottweilers in Kanpur, they will have to submit a fine of up to Rs 5,000. Depending on the degree of attack, the pets can also be confiscated.

The video of a Pitbull latching onto a Cow’s face at Sarsaiya Ghat had gone viral a few days earlier and also sparked a debate on social media over the safety of people in the same vicinity as dog breeds like Pitbull. The dog here in question refused to let go of the Cow’s jaw as people kept on hitting him with cane sticks. Earlier, in Lucknow, a woman was reported to be killed by a Pitbull which was owned by her son. The dog was then taken away by the authorities and was later returned to the owner. Now, the owners are required to receive licenses to pet them.



There has been a lot of debate over the crackdown on specific dog breeds for their aggressive behaviour leading to violent attacks. While some argue that it is important for the state government to take action and put a ban on such breeds, others argue that it isn’t the breed that’s a problem, but the way they are being raised. Rottweilers too are known to be very guarded, strong, and intense. Originally, Rottweilers were bred to drive cattle to market, but over time, they have also become popular as family guardians and friends.

