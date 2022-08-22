‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti, his family left homeless due to Balochistan floods: Reports

Coke Studio’s ‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti and his family have reportedly lost their house in the destruction caused by flash floods in Pakistan’s Balochistan. According to some images that have surfaced online, Bugti could be seen standing with his family without a roof over their head.

‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti (Image: ANI)

The poor condition of Bugti and his family have left netizens heartbroken and many came out in support of the singer on social media to raise relief funds. Wahab Bugti rose to fame after appearing in the Season 14 of Coke Studio and singing ‘Kana Yaari’ along with other artists.

Global motivational speaker Muniba Mazari also expressed her concern about the singer’s condition and requested people on Twitter to raise funds for his relief. Also, a section of social media users has tagged Coke Studio in their posts asking them to help Bugti and his family in trying times.

Bugti with his family (Image: ANI)

According to the local media reports, as many as eight more people have lost their lives in the Balochistan floods in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 225. A total of 26,567 homes were damaged and 7,167 homes were demolished as a result of the flash floods and incessant rains in the province. The recent eight deaths have been reported in Bolan, Quetta and Jaffarabad districts.

As per the Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s (PDMA) data, a total of 1,07,377 cattle have also been reported dead in the floods. The PDMA has provided 1,150 tents, 650 food packets, 450 blankets, 250 water coolers and 200 gas cylinders to flood-affected people.

At least 549 people have died in Pakistan in the past month as a result of flash floods brought on by unusually strong monsoon rains, with rural areas in the province of Balochistan among the worst affected. A total of 105 men, 55 women and 65 children lost their lives to floods and related incidents in Balochistan.