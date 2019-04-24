Jyothika-Revathy Bullet pic goes viral, watch out for Suriya too!

Updated: April 24, 2019 6:05:53 PM

The movie is produced by 2D Entertainment, which is Suriya's home banner. Vishal Chandraskehar has composed the music for the film.

There is a buzz that the film may also be dubbed in Telugu.

Tamil movie fans, rejoice! The latest pic showing Jyothika and Revathy on a bullet is now breaking the Internet. Movie fans are loving it as this photo shows how the two actresses have wrapped up their latest movie together. The untitled film is directed by S Kalyan and the producer is Jyothika’s husband, Suriya. To the delight of fans, both the director and the producer took part in the wrap up party and have been spotted in the latest pic along with Revathy and Jyothika. In the film produced by Suriya, actress Revathy is set to portray a major role, while Jyothika plays the lead role. The buzz is that the producer of the film, Suriya may appear in a cameo.

The Jyothika starrer is expected to be a full-length comedy, with co-stars Revathi, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan and Anandaraj, among others.

According to news reports from the Tamil film industry, Jyothika has reportedly signed two more movies. The film directed by S.Raj is set to have an impressive star caste and is to be produced by Dream Warrior pictures. The star cast includes veterans such as Poornima Bhagyaraj. Donning the role of a government school teacher in the film, Jyothika’s forthcoming movie is nearing completion.

The other film set to be directed by JJ Frederick is in the pre-production stage. Govind Vasantha, whose compositions in 96 impressed audiences, has composed the music for this film.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports suggest that the much loved star couple’s eight year old son may be set for a debut film, starring in a film that portrays the relationship between a boy and his dog. A general casting call was announced on Twitter by 2D Entertainment, Suriya’s home banner.

Also, Suriya has signed up for director Siva’s next film ‘Suriya 39’, which is produced by Studio Green, the same studio that had produced Siva’s debut directorial titled, ‘Siruthai.’

