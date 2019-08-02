Jodhpur eats one lakh Mirchi Vada per day! Know more about traditional Rajasthani snack

‘Mirchi Vada’ is considered as the traditional snack of Jodhpur and is famous pan India as ‘Jodhpuri Mirchi Vada’

Jodhpur, the blue city of India and the second largest city of Rajasthan is famous for its heritage and architecture. The city, which is known for its forts, palaces, temples, Havelis and even houses which are built in vivid shades of blue, is also known for the traditional food that adds more flavour to the city life. Among such food items is the famous ‘Mirchi Vada’ of Jodhpur. Rajasthan Patrika reported that the snack is so famous in the city that it eats more than 75 thousand Mirchi Vadas every day and in the rainy season, the number shoots to as much as 1 lakh Mirchi Vadas selling each day. The snack is considered as a lifeline for the daily wage worker as it is easily available. Also known as ‘chilli cutlet’ or ‘chilli fritters’, the popular street food of Jodhpur is prepared using ‘Bhavnagri chilli’ stuffed with traditional ingredients, dipped in a mix of Gram flour(Besan flour) and then fried in hot cooking oil. Served with Chutney, the Mirchi Vada is not only famous in Rajasthan but is known as a traditional snack all over India. The snack is popular as ‘Rajasthani Mirchi Vada’ or ‘Jodhpuri Mirchi Vada’.

Here are some very interesting facts about the snacky lifeline of Jodhpur :

Jodhpur has more than 1,000 ‘Mirchi Vada’ vendors

Nowadays, the city has more than 1,000 vendors selling this snack, that specialize in the preparation of Mirchi Vada. Out these 70-80 shops are traditionally acclaimed for making Mirchi Vadas, and the number of people reaching these shops to buy the snack is quite high in comparison to others. But as the rainy season peaks, one can find Mirchi Vada vendors very frequently, across the city at every milestone.

Many depend on ‘Mirchi Vada’ for daily earnings

Many vendors are running their business counting only on the sale of Mirchi Vada over other snacks. Even the Sweet and dessert shops nowadays can be seen selling the chilli fritters. The mood of the city is such, that as soon as clouds start hovering in the sky, people rush to the nearest shops to buy the popular snack.

Chili cutlet and business around it

As the sale of the ‘Mirchi Vada’ goes high in the city the sale of ingredients used for the preparation of the snack also booms. The sale of Bhavnagri chilli, spices, cooking oil, bread, and Gram flour(Besan flour) notes witnesses unprecedented increase. This increase in the sale of ingredients is highly profitable for the businesspersons involved in the sale of these items.

The sale-boom in the rainy season

A report published in Rajasthan Patrika suggested that as much as 75,000 Mirchi Vada are sold on a daily basis in Jodhpur and this number shoots approximately around 1,00,000 of these being sold daily in the rainy season. The food is among the traditionally acclaimed delicacies of Jodhpur and is loved by all rich and poor. A number of people eat them for breakfast while leaving to work.

As many as we can Fry!

The snack is so popular in the Blue city that few of the vendors claim that no matter how many ‘Mirchi Vadas’ are prepared, everything is sold and the number increases notably in the rainy season. Many people have to return disappointed from the shops as the stock ends early.

Apart from the famous Mirchi Vada and traditional delicacies, the blue city Jodhpur is admired for its spectacular architecture too. The big and spectacular forts that tower around this magnificent city sum up to a scenic view which you would not want to miss. The ginormous, staggering fortress of Mehrangarh which has a landscape view dominated by a rocky ridge with the eight gates leading out of the fortress is the city’s famous landmark.