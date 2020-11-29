JK Rowling’s political fairytale: Monster Ickabog from land of Cornucopia

Set in the mythical land of Cornucopia, the book talks of a vain king. (Image: Hachette)

From a magical tale, celebrated author JK Rowling comes up with a fairytale for young children aged between seven and nine years, The Ickabog.

Describing the book as a ‘political fairytale’, Rowling dug out the script of the book, drafted between 2003 and 2007, during the pandemic, releasing it in installments online. An online contest was held for illustrations printed in the book, and 34 illustrations from young children around the world, including eight from India, have been printed in the book.

Set in the mythical land of Cornucopia, the book talks of a vain king, a political coup, a myth about a supposed monster, the Ickabog, exploited for political power and a final overturning of events to restore order and prosperity.

King Fred needs a new dress for a royal visit, complete with lace, buttons and a fur cuff. Unfortunately, seamstress Dora Dovetail dies of overwork frantically preparing the costume in time. By Kit, Age 7, United Kingdom (Image via Hachette)

Spittleworth has become the new chief advisor and has spun a tale about the Ickaborg killing Major Beamish, scaring the King and the entire kingdom. By Indrashis, Age 7, India (Image via Hachette)

Dan Dovetail has gone insane after many years in prison. He is forced to carve Ickabog feet for faking attacks on dissenters. By Divymaan, Age 10, India (Image via Hachette)

Daisy talks to the Ickabog near his cave, persuading him not to turn a man-eater, but to reveal itself to the people and live amongst them, so that the people learn not to fear it. By Sai Prasad, Age 11, India (Image via Hachette)

After all the villains have been dealt with, a new city, Ickaby, is founded. A newborn Ickabog is tamed to be kind. And Cornucopia lives happily ever after. By Florence, Age 11, United Kingdom (Image via Hachette)

TM & © J.K. Rowling 2020

BOOK DETAILS

The Ickabog

JK Rowling

Hachette

Pp 288, R1,299