JK Rowling’s political fairytale: Monster Ickabog from land of Cornucopia

JK Rowling’s latest is a book for the very young, complete with illustrations from young artists
Set in the mythical land of Cornucopia, the book talks of a vain king. (Image: Hachette)
From a magical tale, celebrated author JK Rowling comes up with a fairytale for young children aged between seven and nine years, The Ickabog.
Describing the book as a ‘political fairytale’, Rowling dug out the script of the book, drafted between 2003 and 2007, during the pandemic, releasing it in installments online. An online contest was held for illustrations printed in the book, and 34 illustrations from young children around the world, including eight from India, have been printed in the book.
Set in the mythical land of Cornucopia, the book talks of a vain king, a political coup, a myth about a supposed monster, the Ickabog, exploited for political power and a final overturning of events to restore order and prosperity.