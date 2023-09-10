Jindal House to Adani Mansion: The most expensive homes in Delhi, know who owns them, and how much they cost

The capital city of Delhi is home to billionaires, business tycoons, and tech titans, some of the most influential names in the world. Delhi is one of the top names in the real estate market with palatial mansions to opulent high-rises. Here are some of the most luxurious homes in Delhi, and a look at how much their owners paid for their lavish abode:

The Jindal House

Source: Facebook/Three Flaneurs

Nothing compares to the charm of Naveen Jindal’s Delhi home, Jindal House, which is owned by the Jindal family of the Jindal Group. Naveen Jindal is a politician and industrialist and at present, currently serves as the Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited and Chancellor of O. P. Jindal Global University. The Jindal house is said to be decorated with the finest items money can buy. Located in one of the poshest neighbourhoods, the Lutyens Bungalow Zone in Delhi, and is estimated to be worth between Rs125 to Rs150 crore, as per a Times Now report.

The Ruia Brothers’ home

The Ruia Mansion, one of India’s most opulent residences, is owned by the Ruia brothers, Shashi and Ravi of the Essar Group. This lavish home, which is situated on Tees January Marg, New Delhi, spans 2.24 acres and has a large lawn and swimming pool inside its walls. It’s also just one of a large number of domestic and international addresses they have. Business Insider claims that it cost them Rs 92 crore. As per Forbes 2021 report, the brothers had a net worth of $2.2 billion.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s opulent mansion

The opulent mansion owned by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, on of the youngest billionaires in the country, is located in Golf Links and is valued at Rs 82 crore, as per Moneycontrol. According to reports, the property is 6,000 square feet large. Sharma’s goal of altering India’s digital landscape was reflected in Paytm’s success. The business diversified into content, advertising, and commerce and raised $2 million USD on its own. As Paytm embraced UPI payments, online shopping, and even invented the idea of a zero-balance account through the Paytm Payments bank, its success spread across industries.

Harish Ahuja’s property in the heart of Delhi

Source: X, formerly Twitter

Harish Ahuja, Anand Ahuja’s father, of Shahi Exports owns a lavish property in the Prithviraj Road neighbourhood of. According to GQ reports, it was bought for Rs 173 crore and is located on a 3,170-square-yard property in the heart of Delhi.

Renuka Talwar’s most expensive Delhi home

Renuka Talwar, the daughter of KP Singh, the wealthy chairman of DLF, has the most expensive property on this list. She is said to be the owner of a lavish home on Prithviraj Road worth Rs 435 crore, according to GQ reports. Kamal Taneja, managing director of the TDI Infracorp real estate development company, was the seller. The bungalow, which is situated in the Lutyens Bungalow Zone and sits on a 4,925 square metre lot, has a built-up area of roughly 1,189 square metres, as per The Economic Times report.

Gautam Adani’s mansion

The $32 billion (in revenue) Adani Group, which includes holdings in ports, airports, electricity generation and transmission, and renewable energy, is led by Gautam Adani. With a net worth of $55.8 billion, as per Forbes, Adani owns an uber-luxurious property in Gurgaon’s Sarkhej neighbourhood on Lutyens’ Delhi, he invested Rs 400 crores on this real estate, as per Scoopwhoop. There are seven bedrooms, six living and dining rooms, plus a study area in the 25,000-square-foot home.