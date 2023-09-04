Jawan cast fees: Here’s how much Shah Rukh Khan and others took home for Atlee’s Rs 300 crore film

The year 2023 started with a banger from the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan after the superstar returned to the big screens after almost four years with Pathaan. And as we approach the end of the year, he is back with yet another thrilling cinematic experience with Atlee’s Jawan. The film’s trailer was unveiled on the August 31, 2023, and has the audience going gaga over the power-packed performances. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, as per India Today, Atlee’s Jawan has Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara as the main star-cast, along with Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Sunil Grover and others. As we gear up to experience yet another enthralling experience of the costliest film of the year, let us take a look at how much this stellar star cast took home:

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan (Source: PR Handout)

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan will play two roles. He has a character by the name of Vikram. The renowned actor reportedly demanded $12 million (about Rs 100 crore) in compensation for his work on Atlee’s movie. In addition to this, he will receive a staggering 60% of the earnings, as per Lifestyle Asia.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi has made great strides in his career and appeared in a number of blockbuster films. The actor received over $2.5 million (Rs 21 crore) for his work in this movie, as per Mensxp reports.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara in her Bollywood debut (Source: PR Handout)

Nayanthara will make her Hindi film debut with Jawan. She will be seen assisting Vikram in his quest to right society’s wrongs. The South actress received an estimated fee of $1.2 million (Rs 10 crore) for her work in the movie, as per various reports.

Priyamani

With this movie, Priyamani will collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for the second time after Chennai Express. According to Lifestyle Asia reports, the actress demanded $243,143 (Rs 2 crore) for the movie. She will be a member of the female crew that Vikram, played by SRK, would lead.

Deepika Padukone

A still from Deepika’s cameo (Source: PR handout)

The leading actress of Bollywood, Deepika has a net worth of a whopping Rs 500 crores, as per Livemint reports. Deepika’s fee for the film is yet to be revealed but the actress usually charges Rs 15-30 crores or more for her roles.

The much awaited Jawan, is set to release in the theatres on September 7, 2023.