Jasprit Bumrah: Net worth, brands endorsed, luxurious lifestyle and more

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, who is known for his exceptional skills as a fast bowler, made his debut in 2016 and has since become a key member of the team in all formats of the game. He is known for his unique bowling action and his ability to bowl yorkers consistently, making him a potent weapon in the death overs.

In his short career so far, Bumrah has achieved many accolades including being named the ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2019. Bumrah has also played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2013 and has been instrumental in helping the team win several IPL titles.

Having shown his mettle on the field in the trickiest of situations, the speedster has earned wide recognition, with which comes fat pay cheques. Here, we take a quick look at the bowler’s net worth, lifestyle and the luxurious he likes to spend his income on.

Net Worth

As per CA Knowledge, Jasprit Bumrah’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $7 million (Rs 55 crore). Bumrah’s annual salary, as per BCCI’s payment policy for contracted players, amounts to Rs 7 crores. Additionally, he receives Rs 15 lakh, Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh for every Test, ODI, and T20I match he plays for the Indian team, respectively.

Brands endorsed

Bumrah has earned his net worth through various sources such as his salary from the Indian cricket team, his Indian Premier League (IPL) team contracts, and his brand endorsements.



Apart from cricket, Bumrah has also endorsed many popular brands such as Dream11, Asics, OnePlus Wearables, Zaggle, BOAT, Seagram’s Royal Stag, Cultsport, Estrolo, UNIX and Bharat Pe among others. His impressive performances on the field and his popularity off the field have helped him secure various lucrative endorsement deals.

Real Estate

Post marriage, Bumrah had acquired a luxurious residence in Mumbai, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, in addition to several properties in Pune. Moreover, he bought a lavish designer house in Ahmedabad back in 2015, which currently has an estimated value of Rs 3 crore. In addition to these properties, he also possesses multiple real estate assets scattered throughout the country.

Cars owned

Among his collection of cars, the Indian fast bowler’s garage boasts a Mercedes-Maybach S560 valued at Rs 2.54 crore, a Nissan GT-R priced at Rs 2.17 crore, a Range Rover Velar worth Rs 90 lakh, and a Toyota Innova Crysta with a value of Rs 25 lakh.