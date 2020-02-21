Japanese cuisine captures global imagination: Poisonous puffer fish dish comes with big price tag, bland taste!

The fish contains a large amount of poison in its eyes, glands and organs drops of which are enough to put an end to one’s life.

Foodies, take note of this Japanese dish which comes with a high price tag and bland taste! A dish which has caught the fancy of people fond of Japanese food is the Pufferfish. Apart from having the deep pockets to actually afford a meal of then Pufferfish, eating this fish also demands daredevilry as the fish is considered to be the most fatal fish. The fish contains a large amount of poison in its eyes, glands and organs drops of which are enough to put an end to one’s life. Only certified chefs are allowed to cook the Pufferfish after they are trained to precisely dump the poisonous part of the fish and secure the meatiest part for the customers. Considering the fatal risks, eating this fish entails, even the emperor of Japan is not served this delicacy due to security reasons. So it is not just the money and apt way of having the Japanese cuisines which will turn you into a connoisseur. Skyrocketing price coupled with the bland taste of the fish, however, puts a dampener on its demand with a very niche group of people finding it tasty for their buds.

Exquisite Japanese cuisines are gaining popularity in India with outflux of Indian tourists in Japan and cultural exchange via films, art, and television shows. Known for its near-obsession with color, texture, and presentation, the Japanese dishes have always carried an aura of grandeur and left people from different cultures curious about its dishes. Apart from Sushi, Udon, Ramen, Soba and the Japanese curry have become the people’s favourite. The most famous and household dish that is associated with the Japanese food culture is Sushi fish which has witnessed a complete transformation from what it was first perceived as. Sushi which is one of the super-expensive Japanese dishes was originally perceived as a pocket-friendly cheap quick-fix fast food for the Japanese masses. But in more than 200 years of its life, the dish has developed many forms and developed a whole body of work on its genesis, ways of cooking, texture and whatnot.

Supposed to be eaten with hands, the raw fish is wrapped with fermented rice to bring a unique sour taste called Umami, which is the most essential feature of the delicacy. Not only its taste, the fermented rice also keeps the fish fresh and keeps flies, relishing to feed on the juicy fish, at an arm’s length. Cooking the fermented rice properly plays an equally vital role in the perfectly cooked dish. Safety standards like putting even the freshest of the fresh fish in a deep freeze for 24 hours are also not complied with as deep-freezing the fish impairs its taste and particular texture. However, chefs trained for the Sushi fish are not the makeshift chefs commonly seen in India who hop from Chinese food to Punjabi food within an eye flash. The chefs are trained to pick the fish which has the least chances of contracting any parasite or fluke later.

