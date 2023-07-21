The new menu at PVR Home in South Delhi is definitely one that will tingle your tastebuds, especially if you love Japanese cuisine, yet crave that homely feel. Going with the theme of the restaurant, the menu curated by chef Yutaka Saito and sous-chef Subhashis, blends traditional Japanese foods with a new Indian twist.

“We think Indian customers like more spice and that’s why we have made this special menu,” says chef Yutaka Saito, explaining why the menu is a mixed menu with a variety of elements.

The menu at Home is revised every 3-4 months, keeping with the changing preferences of customers and catering to different tastes. The chef points out that they keep refreshing the menu to keep things fresh and provide variety.

I got to sample the cuisine that chefs Saito and Subhashis had put together. They highly recommended I try out the dal ka fara, a rhubarb and tomato bouillon, which chef Subhashis says is a sort of signature compilation.

Chef Yutaka Saito’s new menu

The new menu at Home has a total of 10 dishes added – six in appetizers and four in the mains. I sampled seven of the 10 dishes (two mains and five appetizers), obviously in portions suited to one, although overall Home’s portions are on the smaller side with their dishes, so order accordingly.

The new curated menu at Home restaurant (Pic: FE)

Here’s a quick gastronomic account of what I think of the dishes, being a self-confessed foodie. Japanese cuisine has always been a favourite, but this mix with Indian flavours is pretty interesting.

First up, was a slice of truffle cream mushroom Okonomiyaki – crispy kale. As far as starters go, this really stirs up the taste buds, getting the juices running with its tangy, crisp flavour – a pretty light and fluffy dish.

Then came the signature dal ka fara – which are like triangular stuffed dumplings in a bed of tangy tomato broth. The flavours go well for light eaters, providing a wholesome bite. I would highly recommend trying this out.

Dal ka fara – rhubarb and tomato bouillon (Pic: FE)

Next, the Chawanmunshi – this is a plum tomato and prawn bisque (a creamy soup with prawns in it), with a custard base and crisps. While the prawns were flavourful, I’m not too sure the custard mush would be to everyone’s liking.

This was followed up with a plate of siracha mushroom rolls and a serving of teriyaki eel avocado rolls. For fans of sushi, this combination works really well. The rolls are light and easy on the palatte, and will definitely be a good short eat.

Teriyaki eel avocado rolls and siracha mushroom rolls (Pic: FE)

Next up, a familiar food. Chicken. The grilled chicken was stuffed with parmesan, seasoned with truffle soy balsamic, roasted eggplant and asparagus. For those who like continental flavours, this grilled chicken is a wholesome meal. Highly recommended if you aren’t too adventurous.

And finally, the Snapper Alleppey Curry. This is a highly intriguing dish blending oriental cuisine with South Indian flavour. The grilled fish is served with a sauce made from podi (South Indian chilli powder) and accompanied with grilled cauliflower and rice crisps. For fish fans, this is a mouth-watering combo.

If you want to try something ecletic this weekend, sample the new menu. A meal for two with a couple of drinks from the well-stocked bar menu would range between Rs 4,000 to 4,500. Go for the flavours.