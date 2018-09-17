Japan Foundation, New Delhi celebrates The Effervescent Culture Of Japan with Japanese Film Festival

For the second consecutive year, The Japan Foundation, New Delhi is organising the Japanese Film Festival at PVR Cinemas, Select Citywalk. The festival will begin on September 28 and continue till October 3. Following that, on September 29 and 30, Norihiro Koizumi, renowned film director of the Chihayafuru trilogy and well-known celebrity from Japan will join the festival and meet his Indian fans.

In collaboration with The Japan Foundation, New Delhi, PVR Cinemas and Select CITYWALK synergise to promote the diverse culture of Japan. Movie-goers will enjoy a holistic experience of the culture through sight and taste. A handpicked selection of 13 best releases from Japan with English subtitles give the Indian audiences a sense and experience of the range in contemporary Japanese cinema, which includes features, award winners and of course, anime. To complement this experience, Simply Sushi, a Japanese specialty food brand offers complimentary tasting portion of sushi rolls handcrafted with passion by renowned Chef Yutaka Saito.

Through powerful storytelling, visual techniques and varied genres, the festival is seen as a platform to bring movie-goers together who share common passion for internationally acclaimed films and love for Japanese cuisine. Entry is free on first come first serve basis.

The Japan Foundation is Japan’s only institution dedicated to carrying out comprehensive international cultural exchange programs throughout the world. To cultivate friendship and ties between Japan and the world, the Japan Foundation creates global opportunities to foster friendship, trust, and mutual understanding through culture, language, and dialogue.