Janmashtami Songs 2022: Planning to celebrate this Krishna Janmashtami with bollywood songs? Here’s a list

Janmashtami Songs 2022, Krishna Janmashtami Bollywood Latest Song List, Janmashtami Hit Songs list 2022: Lord Krishna Birth day is just around the corner. This year, it is falling on 18 or 19 August 2022 which is celebrated with great pomp across the country. According to religious beliefs, Lord Krishna was born at midnight in Mathura in Rohini Nakshatra on the day of Janmashtami. It is celebrated only in the joy of the birth of Bal Gopal.

Celebrations and preparations for Lord Krishna Birth have already been started. On the occasion of Lord Krishna Birthday, If you are planning to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with bollywood songs, we have come up with a list of bollywood songs that can add a twist in your celebrations. Check Krishna Janmashtami Bollywood Songs 2022 list here.

1. Radhe Radhe

The latest bollywood song which you can add into your Janmashtami playlist is Radhe Radhe from Dream Girl featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha. It has a setting similar to that of Lord Krishna’s birthplace Gokul, Mathura. Just you need to put on your dancing shoes and hit the dance floor.

2. Go Go Govinda

Another one which can add a twist in your celebrations is ‘’Go Go Govinda’’ featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudeva. The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

3. Wo Kisna Hai

‘Wo Kisna Hai’ is one of the ‘best’ songs to celebrate Lord Krishna’s Birthday. This song would add joy in your Janmashtami Celebrations. The song stars Vivek Oberoi and Isha Sharvani. The song is composed by Ismail Darbar.

4. Radha Kaise Na Jale

‘Radhe Kaise Na Jale’ is one of the most popular songs from the Bollywood Movie ‘Lagaan’ released in 2021. The song is composed by A. R. Rehman in the voice of Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan beautifully captures the essence of the relationship of Radha and Kisna.

5. Yashomati Maiyya Se

‘Yashomati Maiyaa Se’ is one of the most popular songs from the 1978 movie Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey added soul to this devotional song which is composed by Music Director duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

6. Maiyaa Yashoda

Maiyaa Yashoda from the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain can be added to celebrate ‘ Krishna Janmotsav’.