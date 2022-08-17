Janmashtami 2022 Shubh Muhurat and Lord Krishna’s puja vidhi

Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Shubh Muhurat Timing: Janamashtami is birthday of Lord Krishna who is one of the most revered and devoutly worshiped gods of Hindu religion. It is celebrated with passionate fervour by devotees in India and abroad alike. Also known as Krishna Janmashtami and Gokulashtami, this day is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. According to the legends, the eighth son of Devki, Lord Krishna was born on the 8th day of the dark fortnight of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 19.

Krishna Janmashtmi Date and Timings 2022

The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 21.40 pm on August 18 and ends at 11:59 pm on August 19, so it can be celebrated on both days.



Janmashtami 2022 date, time: Shubh muhurat, history and significance of the festival

Nishita Kaal Pooja Shubh Muhurat 2022

The Nishith Puja time begins from 12:02 am on August 18 and ends at 12:48 pm on the same day.

Legend of Shri Krishna birth

According to the Hindu texts, Lord Krishna came into this world as the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu .who was born to destroy Mathura’s demon king, Kansa, the brother of Krishna’s righteous mother, Devaki

Kansa’s sister Devaki got married to Vasudeva, another Yadava chief. Just after the wedding, when Kamsa himself was driving the newlywed couple in his chariot, an astral voice made a prophecy. This voice said from the sky, “Oh Kamsa, very happily you are driving your sister after her wedding. The eighth child born to this sister of yours will slay you. That will be your end.”



Kansa was deeply shaken by the prophecy and he took out his sword and decided to kill Devaki right there and then. But after Vasudeva begged for his wife’s life and promised to hand each child to Kansa as soon as it was born, Kansa let go of his sister, and instead imprisoned Devaki and Vasudeva, and made sure that none of Devaki’s children survived.

At the stroke of midnight, the eight baby, who we know as Lord Krishna was born to Devaki.

As soon as Krishna was born, a bright light filled the prison, Vasudev and Devaki’s chains were magically released, and Vasudeva was woken up by a divine voice that guided him to take Krishna across the Yamuna and leave him with his dear friend Nandraja,

Vasudeva rescued the baby to Nand Baba and Yashodha’s house in Gokul. The doors of the prison swung open, and he saw all the soldiers in a deep sleep. Carefully he held Krishna in a basket on his head. Vasudev reached the bank of the river Yamuna. To Vasudev’s astonishment the river parted giving him a safe route through. Vasudev reached Gokul.

Nanda’s wife Yashoda had just given birth to a baby girl. Vasudev placed Krishna in the cradle and took the baby girl gently with him back to Mathura. Vasudev returned to the dungeon where the guards were still sleeping, and the prison doors were still open. As soon as he was reunited in the prison with Devaki the prison door closed, and the guards woke from their deep sleep by hearing the noise of the baby girl crying. On hearing the cry of the baby, the guards immediately reported the birth of the child to Kansa. When Kansa tried to kill the exchanged baby, it transformed into Goddess Durga and warned him that his death had arrived in his kingdom, and would come back to punish Kansa for his sins.

Hindu’s celebrate Janmashtami worldwide,especially in Mathura and Vrindavan, by fasting, singing, praying together, preparing and sharing special food, night vigils and visiting Krishna and Vishnu temples.

Some Hindus simply don’t go to sleep during the celebrations and instead sing bhajans, traditional Hindu songs. Song, dance and drama are essential to the lively and colourful celebrations. Plays are carried out re-enacting scenes from Krishna’s early life. In temples, images of Krishna are bathed and placed in cradles, whilst the shankh (conch shell) is blown and bells are rung. Holy mantras are also chanted to venerate him.

On this day there is another tradition, there is the human pyramid: a young boy, who stands right at the top of the people shoulders, is elevated by the crowd to reach a clay pot. The pot, known as a handi or matki, is filled with buttermilk. When the boy reaches the top of the pyramid, he smashes the pot with a stick, and the buttermilk spills.

Jai Shri Krishna!



(The article is written by Pankaj Khanna, Chairman, Khanna Gems. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)