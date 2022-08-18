Janmashtami 2022: Prepare these special vegetarian spreads to enjoy the festival

One of the most awaited festivals, Janmashtami, will be celebrated on August 19. Also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, people celebrate this day to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees dance, sing, eat delicious food, and re-enact Lord Krishna’s life in a play. Some of them keep day-long fast and prepare bhog (special food) for Lord Krishna. That’s not all, people decorate their houses for the festival. If you are also planning to cook a three-course meal but are not sure where to start, fret not. We have curated three special festive vegetarian spreads to help you out. Take a look:

Recipes by Chef Gagandeep Bedi, Executive Chef, Roseate House New Delhi

Gopalkala

Ingredients:

Poha – 80 grams

Yoghurt – 60 grams

Chopped cucumbers – 30 grams

Fresh coconut (grated) – 15 grams

Pomegranate – 2 tablespoons

Castor sugar – 5 grams

Roasted chana – 5gms

Chopped coriander

Desi Ghee – 10 grams

Cumin seeds – 4 grams

Chopped ginger – 5 grams

Chopped green chili – 5 grams

Asafoetida – A pinch

Salt to taste

Method:

Wash poha under running water in a colander and drain the water completely. Keep it aside for a few minutes.

Add yogurt, chopped cucumber, roasted gram, pomegranate, salt, sugar, and fresh coconut to a mixing bowl.

Mix everything well.

Heat ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and let them crackle.

Add the finely chopped ginger, green chilies, and asafoetida to it and sauté for a few seconds.

Turn off the flame and pour the tempered ingredients over the prepared poha-yogurt mixture.

Combine until well combined.

Serve as a side dish

Kuttu ki Khichdi

Ingredients:

Broken buckwheat/Kuttu daliya – 70 grams

Potato – 1

Chopped green chili – 5 grams

Chopped ginger – 5 grams

Cumin seeds – 4 grams

Asafoetida – a pinch

Desi Ghee – 8 grams

Salt – As per taste

Lemon juice – 1 teaspoon

Chopped coriander – For garnish

Method:

Wash and soak kuttu daliya in water for 30 minutes.

Peel and chop potato into small pieces.

Now drain the water from the kuttu daliya and keep it aside.

Heat ghee in the vessel and then add cumin seeds, let it crackle.

Then add chopped potatoes, green chilies, and ginger and give a stir.

Now add the soaked kuttu daliya and stir for a few seconds.

Add 1.5 cups water, add salt, and mix.

Cover the vessel and cook on medium heat for 20-25 mins.

Ensure the grain is cooked properly and there is no water in the vessel. The method is similar to cooking pulao.

Add lemon juice and chopped coriander and a tsp of ghee. Mix it and serve with some curd.

Walnut Peda

Ingredients:

Khoya – 200 grams

Castor sugar – 200 grams

Ghee – 3 tablespoons

Green cardamom powder – 10 grams

Crushed walnuts – 70 grams

Rose essence – Few drops

Method:

Take a heavy bottom kadhai (wok). Place it over medium-low flame andmelt the ghee.

Add khoya and cook until khoya turns into brown colour. Stir it continuously to avoid sticking at the bottom.

When khoya turns brown, switch off the flame and let it come to room temperature.

Now add sugar, crushed walnuts, cardamom powder, and rose essence to the mix. Rub the mixture with your hands to combine it well till it forms into a soft dough consistency.

Turn them into traditional spherical shapes or even you can use designer moulds to give them certain shapes.

Cool it in the refrigerator for an hour so that the peda holds the shape.

Enjoy with friends and family!

Recipes by Palash Ghosh, executive chef, Taj Hotel and Convention Centre Agra

Sabudana tikki

Ingredients:

Sabudana (sago) – 150 grams

Potato – boiled, peeled and mashed – 130 grams

Green chili – 1

Chasewnut chopped coarsely crushed – 50 grams

Chopped – 8 to 9 raisins

Cumin powder – 5 grams

Dry mango (amchur) – 10 grams

Rock salt (sendha namak) – 5 grams

Oil for pan frying

Method:

Firstly, take soaked sabudana in large mixing bowl

Add in 1 large boiled and grated potato.

Also add crushed chasewnut, ginger, chilli, coriander leaves, cumin powder, aamchur and salt to taste.

Combine, mix and mash well with your hand.

Now, prepare small flat patties.

Roast the sabudana tikki (patties) on medium hot tawa.

Spread a few tsp of oil, for even roasting.

Flip over once one side turns golden brown.

Spread oil again, and roast both sides to golden and crisp.

Finally, serve sabudana tikki with green chutney.

Maakhan Mishri

Ingredient:

Ghee – 350 grams

Ice cubes – 6

Mishri – 100 grams

Method:

Add ice cubes to a bowl.

Now add ghee to the bowl and use a whisker to quickly whisk it.

Within a minute of whisking, you will notice that makhan will start forming.

Keep whisking for a few minutes to prepare a smooth mixture.

Once makhan is formed, take out the ice cubes from the bowl.

Now add mishri to the bowl and again mix well.

Recipes by Chef Kuldip Singh, Executive Chef at Renest Gandhidham

Papaya Halwa

Ingredients:

Ghee – 2 tablespoons

Papaya semi-ripe, grated – 1 large

Sugar – ¼ cup

Almond powder – 3 tablespoons

Green cardamom powder – 1 teaspoon

Khoya/mawa crumbled – 3 tablespoons

Almonds sliced – 6-7

Method:

Heat 2 spoons of desi ghee in a non-stick pan.

Add 1 large papaya and cook on low heat for 10-15 minutes, stirring continuously.

Add 1/4 sugar, mix and cook for 5-10 or till the papaya is fully done.

Add 3 spoons of almond powder and cardamom powder and mix well.

Add 3 spoons of khoya and mix well.

Serve hot garnished with almonds.

Rajgira Poori with paneer bhurjee

Ingredients:

Rajgira Atta/ Amaranth Flour – 2 cups

Large Potato, boiled and peeled

Baking Soda – ½ teaspoon

Sendha namak to taste

Oil, for deep frying

Method:

In a mixing bowl, mash the boiled large potato.

Add 2 cups rajgira flour,1/2 baking soda, and salt. Start kneading it.

Add a tsp of water to knead. Do not use a lot of water. The dough should be soft.

Heat oil in a Kadai for deep frying.

Divide the dough into small equal portions. Roll them like pooris.

Deep fry the pooris in oil till golden brown in colour.

Serve hot with paneer bhurjee

Paneer Bhurjee

Ingredients:

Oil – 2 spoons

Cumin – 1 teaspoon

Green chili and ginger – 1

Add ½ teaspoon red chili powder, ¼ teaspoon turmeric, ½ teaspoon garam masala powder, and salt to taste

Paneer 2 cups

Kasuri methi and coriander leaves – 1 spoon

Method:

Firstly, in a large kadai heat oil and sauté 1 tablespoon of cumin seeds till they turn aromatic.

Further, add 1 green chili and ginger.

Saute well till the onions turn slightly golden brown.

Now add tomatoes and saute till they turn soft and mushy.

Additionally, add ½ teaspoon red chili powder, ¼ teaspoon turmeric, ½ teaspoon garam masala powder, and salt to taste.

Roast the spices on low flame for a minute.

Furthermore, add crumbled paneer/cottage cheese and mix well.

Mix gently without mashing out paneer.

Cover and simmer for 3 minutes till the 2 cups of paneer get cooked well. Do not overcook the paneer, as it tends to turn hard and chewy.

Also, add crushed kasuri methi and coriander leaves.

Mix gently, making sure everything is combined well.

Finally, serve paneer bhurjee with poori