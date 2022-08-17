Janmashtami 2022: Lord Krishna Puja and everything around it

By Dr. Amushree Jha,

For aeons, the Indian subcontinent has been well-known as the land of Krishna. With the birth of Lord Krishna drawing near, devotees in the country are gearing up to commemorate the accouchement of their favourite incarnation. But before that let us dwell deeper into what the big day really is about.

Krishna isn’t just a word. Krishna is an entire universe of emotions that make devotees forget themselves and unite with the supreme almighty. But why is that? Lord Krishna was born in Mathura to rid the world of Kansa and establish the reign of Dharma in the world. Devotees across the world celebrate the day with lots of admiration, spiritual closeness and sense of belonging. The auspicious day – Janmashtami – is celebrated on the 8th day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in Bhadrapada month as per the lunar Hindu calendar. It is also popularly known as Krishnashtami, Krishna Jayanti, Gokulashtami, among other names.



Janmashtami Songs 2022: Planning to celebrate this Krishna Janmashtami with bollywood songs? Here’s a list

In Vaishnavism, the Vishnu worshipping sect of Hinduism, the festival is considered one of the most important events of the year. Every temple, every house, and every individual bedeck in the love of Krishna on this day. This unfathomable love for Lord Krishna is showcased in multiple forms. Devotees also organize special preparations to celebrate this occasion at home in societies as well as at religious institutes.

Aroma of Krishna everywhere!

Truth be told, after a long reign of COVID-19, people will finally be celebrating Janmashtami freely, without worries. This longing makes the celebration more heartfelt. The beguiling aroma of incense sticks can be a perfect fit for creating the right atmosphere, be it a house or a temple. Flowers accompanying incense will certainly bring out the divinity in houses and temples. For confined spaces, especially pooja rooms at homes, aromas can also be used. From floral decorations to lightings, incense sticks, and lamps, you can explore diverse things to make this Janmashtami memorable.

Revive the divinity of Krishna with gold-plated decorations

In ancient scriptures and modern popular culture, there is nothing more glamorous and scintillating than gold. So, you can also bring home a 24K gold-plated picture frame of Krishan that won’t just bring vitality to your puja room but will also enhance the aesthetics. You can also use 24K gold-plated pictures of Krishna, Bal Gopal, or other similar products of Lord Krishna on this auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.



Janmashtami 2022 date, time: Shubh muhurat, history and significance of the festival

It is more than just a festival

Festivals aren’t just enclosed celebrations, especially something like Janmashtami. It is a big event that observes the sacred essence of Hinduism by embracing the world in all the celebrations, thereby by transcending its commemoration in all parts of the world. So, this Janmashtami, make sure you bring something divine to your houses and enlighten your family and yourself with the beauty of spiritualism. Make sure you invest in gift items like gold-plated picture frames of Lord Krishna or Bal Gopal. Reciting Gita or chanting the name of Krishna with incense and aroma around in the house can certainly bring great positivity. One can also join the ‘Kirtana’ in a Krishna temple and receive the grace of the almighty. The choice is yours and the way is Krishna!

Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the ‘Solah Kala Sampurna’ Avatar delivered Gita in the Mahabharata battle, will always guide the world on righteousness and dharma!

(The author is Director, DIVINITI – A platform to buy premium gold-plated gifting products. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)