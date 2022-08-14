Janmashtami 2022: From puja tithi to diverse celebrations around India, Here’s everything about Lord Krishna’s birthday this year

Krishna Janmashtami 2022; History, Significance and Dahi Handi Celebration: The Hindu festival of Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu mythology, Krishna was the incarnation of Vishnu. This event has significance in Vrindavan and Mathura as it is believed that Krishna was born in these areas. He spent his childhood in Vrindavan. Another festival associated with this event is known as Gokulashtami.

Happy Janmashtami celebration in 2022

Unlike other Hindu festivals, the Janmashtami does not have a fixed date according to the English calendar on Panchang. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the month of Bhadrapada in India. This year Ashtami Tithi begins at 09:20 pm on August 18 and ends at 10:59 pm on August 19, 2022.

The festival of Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. It is believed that he was born in Mathura and spent his childhood in Vrindavan. Another festival associated with this event is known as Gokulashtami.

Happy Janmashtami celebrations in 2022

Unlike other Hindu festivals, the Janmashtami does not have a fixed date. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the month of Bhadrapada in India. This is because it falls during the dark fortnight of the month. This year Ashtami Tithi begins at 09:20 pm on August 18 and ends at 10:59 pm on August 19, 2022.

The day of Krishna Janmashtami is regarded as the most important day for Krishna devotees as it is when they fast and pray to the Lord to protect them from evil. During this period, people also decorate their homes and idol of Krishna as an infant. Devotees of Krishna perform Raslila to commemorate the various incidents in Lord Krishna’s life and his undying love for Radha.

An idol of infant Krishna, is placed inside a cradle. Every member of the family presents the child with butter and sugar as Krishna was known for his fondness for butter. After offering all the dishes to the Lord, the devotees break their fast.

How to celebrate Janmashtami

In India, the various ways that people celebrate the festival are very diverse. In Maharashtra, people perform Dahi-Handi to celebrate the festival. During this event, children form a human pyramid to break a pot of butter known as a Handi.

Other places such as Vrindavan and Mathura also observe the festival with much zeal. People in these areas prepare various dishes and sweets to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. It is a very strong belief that Lord Krishna comes at midnight and has the prasad made by his devotees.