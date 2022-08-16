Janmashtami 2022 date, time: Shubh muhurat, history and significance of the festival

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Auspicious time of Janmashtami, Janmashtami Puja Vidhi: The Hindu festival of Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of the Hindu calendar. It is believed that Lord Krishna was the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He was born in Mathura and is regarded as a significant event in the country. During this festival, various events such as dahi handi are held in the various regions.

Janmashtami History and Significance

Krishna was born in Mathura during the month Bhadrapada on Ashtami date which fall in August or September. His uncle, King Kansa, had imprisoned his parents, Vasudev and Devaki after a soothsayer said that their eighth son would cause their deaths.

When Krishna was born, his father, Vasudev, managed to escape from the prison and went to Gokul. He left his child with Yashodha and Nanda Baba, living in Gokul. Krishna was a beautiful child and loved butter.

In order to keep their butter from being stolen by the child known as Makhan chor, many women in Gokul used to tie their pots with butter at their height of theirs. However, this didn’t deter the child, as he and his friends would construct human pyramids to steal the butter. This act, which is considered to be a part of the Dahi Handi festivities, is an intrinsic part of the Hindu culture.

Janmashtami puja muharat

Although the exact dates of the festival are not fixed, it is celebrated on the eighth day in the month of Bhadrapada. During the Ashtami tithi, the rituals are performed on laddu Gopal idol. This year’s Ashtami tithi starts at 09:20 pm on August 18 and ends at 10:59 pm the following day. So it can be celebrated on both days within the muharrat.

Janmashtami celebrations

Hindus from all around the world celebrate the festival with great grandeur. During this period, devout followers of Lord Krishna perform kirtan and fast for the lord’s birth. In some homes, an idol of the child known as Ladoo Gopal is placed on a cot to celebrate the birth of Krishna and is decorated with colorful clothes tassel. A string is attached to swing the idol.

The Dahi Handi festival is celebrated in Maharashtra. In places such as Mathura and Vrindavan, the festivities are marked with much enthusiasm. During this period, various dishes and sweets are prepared to celebrate the Lord’s birth. It is believed that Krishna arrives at midnight to receive the prasad.

Those who fast for the Lord’s birth only open their fast with khoya prasad after the birthday puja has been done. Panchamrit is also prepared the following day.