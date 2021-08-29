Janmashtami 2021 Date India: ‘Puja vidhi’, ‘shubh muhurat’–everything you need to know about Krishna Janmashtami this year

This year Janmashtami will fall on Monday, August 30 (Representative image: Reuters)

Janmashtami 2021 Date in India: Janmashtami, the birth date of Lord Krishna, is celebrated widely across the country. This year the auspicious day will fall on Monday, August 30. Krishna, who is believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day (ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Bhadrapad. The day is also celebrated by different names such as ‘Gokulashtami’, Krishnashtami’, Ashtami Rohini’, Sree Jayanthi’, and ‘Srikrishna Jayanti’.

The people of Mathura enjoy and celebrate the festival with much enthusiasm as the place is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. It is also celebrated widely in several parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and northeastern states like Assam and Manipur.

The story has it that Lord Krishna’s uncle, King Kansa, wanted to kill him as the former was told that Krishna is the one who would kill him. And so, as soon as Krishna was born, his father Vasudeva took him across the Yamuna to Gokul where he was raised by foster parents Nanda and Yashoda. Janmashtami, therefore, not just marks Krishna’s birth but also his victory over King Kansa.

On this day, people fast the whole day long and worship Lord Krishna. They end their fast on ‘Paran Mahurat’ after offering ‘Bhog’ to Lord Krishna. According to Hindu shastra, this Janmashtami fast is considered ‘Vratraj’, meaning– keeping a fast on this day fetches better results than keeping on any other the entire year.

‘Nisheeth’ puja muhurat is 23:59:27 to 24:44:18 at night the duration will be 44 minutes. Janmashtami Paran Muhurat will fall on August 31 after 05:57:47 in the morning.

Things you will need for Puja

The list for Puja Samagri must have the following things. Swing for Balgopal, iron or copper ‘murti’ for Balgopal, flute for Balgopal, clothes and jewellery for Balgopal, flowers for decoration, Tulsi leaves, Sandalwood, Kumkum, Mishri, Makhan, Gangajal, camphor, saffron, incense stick, betel leaves, flower garland, Tulsi mala, coriander, red cloth, banana leaves, honey, sugar, pure ghee, curd and milk among others.

Devotees and believers fast the whole day. Some even sing devotional songs and stay up till midnight as it was then that Lord Krishna was born. One gets up early on the day of Janmashtami and wears clean clothes after taking a shower. You can start your fast by taking an oath of observing a fast keeping your face in the east or north direction.