Janmashtami 2019: A book that explores Lord Krishna’s relationship with nature

For those of you who are wondering why do we celebrate Janmashtami, there’s a fascinating book to read! Bhawana Somaaya’s ‘Keshava, A Magnificent Obsession’ brings to life the vibrant and diverse story of Lord Krishna’s deep and sustaining relationship with the various facets of Nature. While many storytellers and artists grasp these intrinsic aspects of the natural realm and merge it with their creative interpretation, there is also another facet of insightful storytelling narrative that is coming to the forefront, which brings to life an enchanting world that many believe may have existed earlier but is lost to the human realm now.

Life around us reflects a bond with Nature, which is why climate change and sustainability dominate most narratives today when we talk about weather changes, the unpredictability of ongoing seasons and the several man-made disasters that have happened and may also be waiting to happen.

Book that you would love to read this Janmashtami.

Human existence is deeply linked with all facets of Nature, where its continuous violations force us to re-examine our choices so that we may leave behind a safer planet for future generations.

For instance, Krishna’s relationship with the peacock, the Kadamba tree, the Tulsi, the lotus, the flute, the cow Kamadhenu, the conch and the Peepala tree are interesting and insightful to read, from the perspective of Nature lovers, artists, story tellers, pilgrims, etc.

The lotus and its relationship with Krishna consciousness is described as follows:

“I do not grow in Tibet, yet I feature among the eight auspicious symbols of their country.

In Vedic scripture, the body of Lord Krishna is described as a bluish new grown lotus flower.

I am a symbol of Bhakti.

When I wilt away, I become medicine.”

Notably, the Kamadhenu, the sacred cow, is linked with Krishna as follows:

“There are many stories about my origin.

I am Kamadhenu, warrior and symbol of life.

Legends say that I emerged from the ocean of milk at the time of Samudramanthana, churning of the ocean by gods and demons.

There are so many tales, so many legends.”

The book brings to life a story of these special bindings between Krishna and the consciousness of Nature, stories of devotion, passion, submission and uncontainable desire, where each facet of Nature enjoys a unique and unusual relationship with Krishna.

Published by FingerPrint!, Bhawana Somaaya’s ‘Keshava, A Magnificent Obsession’ explores how everything on the planet is inter-related at the level of physicality and spirituality, thereby demonstrating how both living and non-living entity is touched by Krishna consciousness.