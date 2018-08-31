Janmashtami 2018: Significance, History and Celebration Ideas

2018 Krishna Janmashtami: To be celebrated on 2nd September, 2018. (AP)

2018 Krishna Janmashtami: Janmashtami, which is celebrated on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra of the Hindu Calendar, signifies the birth of Lord Krishna – the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. In Sanskrit, the ‘eighth day’ translates to ‘Ashtami’, and thus Janmashtami derived its name.

In 2018, Hindus from India and abroad are gearing up to celebrate this holy festival of Janmashtami on 2nd of September, Sunday. This festival is celebrated across several northern, eastern and western states of the country. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Manipur. However, Janmashtami in Mathura of Uttar Pradesh is said to hold utmost significance – as Lord Krishna is said to be born in this city overestimated 3000 years before Christ.

History:

Lord Krishna, who lived over 5000 years ago, is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The earliest descriptions of Lord Krishna can be found in the epic of Mahabharata, where several stories revolve around Krishna himself.

According to mythological beliefs, Krishna was the son of Devaki and her husband, King Vasudeva of the Yadava clan. However, his uncle Kansa wanted to kill Krishna, which is why his father took him to Gokul, where he grew up with foster parents Nanda and Yashoda.

Krishna grew up as a charming cow herder, who was also infamous for playing pranks on people. According to legends, later in life, he overthrew tyrant King Kansa after dodging several assassination attempts by him and became the prince of the court. He even took part in the War of Kurukshetra, as the charioteer of Arjuna, according to the myths.

Significance:

The significance of Janmashtami is to promote the goodwill within every human being while suppressing the bad ones. This belief finds its roots to Bhagavad Gita where Vishnu is believed to have said that he will show up whenever there will be a prevalence of evil and decline of religion. The festival also signifies togetherness, when the families and friends come together to celebrate it.

Janmashtami Celebration Ideas:

1. Dress up the kids as Radha or Krishna

If there are little kids at home, what’s the need to wait for a go-as-you-like competition? Dress them up as Radha or Krishna. Not only will that make the household more colourful and fun, but the kids will be happy as well.

2. Decorate the Jhula

Deck up the Jhula on which the Krishna or Gopal will be placed to be worshipped – be it with flowers from your garden or fairy lights. And why just that, bring colours to the rooms with rangolis and alpanas.

3. Invite friends and relatives

Not just because it is entwined with our culture, but inviting friends and relatives will just brighten up the mood for celebration in your home.

4. Decorate home:

Decorate you with dahi handis, peacock feathers, or even decorative bansuris.

5. What can be more fun?

Arrange for a mini dahi handi for the kids in the neighbourhood, who can reach out and break the handi themselves!

But at the end of it all, don’t forget to enjoy. Happy Janmashtami 2018!