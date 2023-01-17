Janhvi Kapoor enjoys her leg workout session; Watch the video to get inspired

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress the audience when it comes to her fitness. Her workout sessions are usually an inspiration for her fans. In a recent video shared by her Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit, the actor can be seen pulling off a fun leg workout session. She is wearing an oversized workout jersey and shorts while her trainer Namrata wore a spaghetti-strap top and yoga pants. The instructor shared the workout video and captioned it, “When I move you move 😅😛 most fun way to workout is with you buddy!! @janhvikapoor ❤️❤️ you try it with your buddy!” WATCH JANHVI KAPOOR’S FUN LEG WORKOUT SESSION”

Janhvi Kapoor’s workout video went viral in no time. While appreciating her video, fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Amazing flexibility.” One of the users pointed out the uncanny resemblance with her late mother Sridevi and wrote, “She looks so much like her mum. Sweet.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. The film will hit the big screens on April 7, 2023. She also has Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi in her pipeline too.