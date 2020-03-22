Janata Curfew: When Smriti Irani made Twitterati play Antakshari amid COVID-19

Several users took this opportunity to share their own videos or videos of their children singing different songs.

Janata Curfew in India: On Sunday, the entire country has been under a self-imposed lockdown in the fight against coronavirus. While everyone tried to keep themselves busy at home, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smirti Irani took to Twitter to propose the idea of Antakshari on Twitter. Antakshari is a classic singing game in which a person starts singing a song. When he finishes, the next participant has to sing a song starting with the last letter of the previous participant’s song and the chain continues.

Namaste @indiantweeter ji tech check 1,2,3 for #TwitterAntakshari ????join in one and join in all .. at 11 am we set the ball rolling ???? — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020

The idea fared very well with the Twitter users and the Twitter Antakshari hashtag kept trending, even reaching the most popular trend in India for a while. With that, several users across the country took part in the trend, with Director and Produce Karan Johar also pitching in. He said that since Antakshari is his favourite activity to pass the time, he would definitely like to contribute. He suggested the song, “Lag jaa gale”, by veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. To this, Smriti Irani humourously tweeted that Lag jaa gale (Hindi for “hug me”) is the wrong song during the coronavirus outbreak.

Lag jaa gale is the wrong song during #corona ????‍♀️????‍♀️????‍♀️????‍♀️ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020

Several other users also took this opportunity to share their own videos or videos of their children singing different songs, participating in the Twitter game.

I can’t sing well???? so i play a very beautiful song on guitar.???? pic.twitter.com/vC0BThf0uL — Abhijit Kashyap ???? (@ItsAbhijit98) March 22, 2020

The Janata Curfew was called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday, asking the people to remain indoors on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm.

India has so far witnessed 341 confirmed cases of coronavirus, as of Sunday 2.30 pm, according to the official website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.