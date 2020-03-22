Janata Curfew: When Smriti Irani made Twitterati play Antakshari amid COVID-19

By: |
Updated: March 22, 2020 7:08:02 PM

Coronavirus: The Janata Curfew was called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday, asking the people to remain indoors on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm.

coronavirus, janta curfew, coronavirus in India, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus curfew, coronavirus twitter antakshari, Karan johar, smriti iraniSeveral users took this opportunity to share their own videos or videos of their children singing different songs.

Janata Curfew in India: On Sunday, the entire country has been under a self-imposed lockdown in the fight against coronavirus. While everyone tried to keep themselves busy at home, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smirti Irani took to Twitter to propose the idea of Antakshari on Twitter. Antakshari is a classic singing game in which a person starts singing a song. When he finishes, the next participant has to sing a song starting with the last letter of the previous participant’s song and the chain continues.

Catch live updates on coronavirus here

Related News

The idea fared very well with the Twitter users and the Twitter Antakshari hashtag kept trending, even reaching the most popular trend in India for a while. With that, several users across the country took part in the trend, with Director and Produce Karan Johar also pitching in. He said that since Antakshari is his favourite activity to pass the time, he would definitely like to contribute. He suggested the song, “Lag jaa gale”, by veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. To this, Smriti Irani humourously tweeted that Lag jaa gale (Hindi for “hug me”) is the wrong song during the coronavirus outbreak.

Several other users also took this opportunity to share their own videos or videos of their children singing different songs, participating in the Twitter game.

The Janata Curfew was called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday, asking the people to remain indoors on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm.

India has so far witnessed 341 confirmed cases of coronavirus, as of Sunday 2.30 pm, according to the official website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Janata Curfew When Smriti Irani made Twitterati play Antakshari amid COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus: IIT Delhi researchers develop affordable test for COVID-19
2Air quality picking up in quarantined countries
3Coronavirus: 263 Indians evacuated from Italy sent to ITBP quarantine