Jammu to start helicopter services to connect remote areas; Here’s how much it will cost

Jammu and Kashmir is one of the most beautiful tourist destinations. During December, tourists visit the place to enjoy skiing and exploring the beautiful valleys of Kashmir.

There are locations in Jammu and Kashmir that are still untouched as there is no connectivity. The accessibility to a few valleys and regions is not available. However, things might soon change. The people of Jammu will soon be provided with helicopter services to reach their homes in remote areas during winter.

The administration has decided to start helicopter service for Chenab valley and Pir Panjal region of Jammu province.

Here’s the list of fares, route, and other details:

The fare from Jammu to Rajouri will be Rs 2000

Jammu to Poonch Rs 4000

Jammu to Doda will cost Rs 2500

Jammu to Kishtwar Rs 4000

Kishtwar to Nawapachi Rs 1500

The fare has been set at Rs 1000 from Sundar

Rs 2000 from Kishtwar to Anshan.

Soon there will be an online system for ticket booking in place. The ticket booking counter at Jammu airport will also be set up.

This move will not only benefit the local people but will also help in medical emergencies.