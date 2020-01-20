Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Gujarat best at water efficiency, Delhi amongst worst

In the rankings, seven Centre departments were also reviewed

Jal Shakti Rankings 2019: Gujarat was the most water-efficient state in India, according to an HT report on rankings of the survey. The survey was based on various parameters on efficiency targets and the study included the review of central as well as the state government water departments by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, the HT report stated. In the rankings, Rajasthan emerged as the third most water-efficient state. Meanwhile, the national capital stood amongst the worst states in this regard.

Also read | Philippine volcano: Evacuation crackdown ordered as Taal volcano ‘recharges’

In the rankings, seven Centre departments were reviewed, of which the Survey of India stood first. While the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) came second, the Central Water Commission was ranked third. On the contrary, the Central Pollution Control Board stood last among them.

In the ranking of 2018, Telangana had emerged as the winner, while Gujarat had been placed 7th. Moreover, Delhi has improved its ranking this time, with its position rising six places from 41 in 2018 to 35 this time. Apart from this, Tamil Nadu was one of the biggest improvers, going from 33rd position in 2018 to 13th in 2019.

The parameters for rankings include finance, data digitisation, training, procurement, analytical work, real-time data acquisition system, and updating of MIS, and the departments have been marked out of 100. Among this, the satisfactory category includes those departments scoring between 48 and 100. Scores between 40 and 48 have been categorised as moderately satisfactory, 34 and 40 as moderately unsatisfactory, while the remaining have been termed as unsatisfactory. According to this grading system, 9 agencies have been categorised as satisfactory, 8 as moderately satisfactory, 4 as moderately unsatisfactory and 12 as unsatisfactory.

Kerala, Gujarat’s Surface Water (SW) Department, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal SW, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana have been placed in the satisfactory category. Gujarat SW Department scored 80.51 to emerge as the winner, followed by Damodar Valley Corporation at 68.24 and Rajasthan with 66.73. All of the remaining agencies in the satisfactory category scored below 50.

There are three factors that this ranking aims to achieve. It is aimed at reviewing all water departments to ensure that as per the target, piped drinking-water connection is provided to all households within the next 5 years. It is also carried out under the National Hydrology Project to improve the drought and flood management system by creating a state-specific database. Lastly, it facilitates the development of a nation-wide water resources information system.