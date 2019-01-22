Jaipur Literature Festival: Renowned international writers and Indian heavyweights in arts and music to attend the annual event

Panel discussion with Suhasini Haidar, Nikhil Kumar, Swati Chaturvedi, Jeffery Gettleman and Saba Naqvi at the curtain raiser of JLF 2019. (Source Event organisers)

The 11th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival is all set to begin at Diggi Palace hotel on January 24 and according to one of the organisers, this year is one of the best years for the international fiction at the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF).

The new edition of the literary festival includes two Pulitzer prize-winning authors, Andrew Sean Greer and Colson Whitehead.

Apart from Andrew Sean Greer and Colson Whitehead, the new edition of the literary festival will also have André Aciman, whose 2007 novel Call Me By Your Name, was adapted into a critically acclaimed film in 2018.

Mary Beard, one of Britain’s most respected Classicists, and writer of the feminist manifesto, Women & Power in addition to Zimbabwean writer NoViolet Bulawayo, whose debut novel, We Need New Names, was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize in 2013 are also said to be the part of the festival.

Ben Okri is making an appearance in JLF for the second time since 2012 with a new novel, called The Freedom Artist, which is slated for a release this month while Markus Zusak, the writer of the bestselling The Book Thief (2005), which was translated into 40 languages, will also be there for a discussion about his sixth novel, Bridge of Clay (2018).

Tamil writer and scholar Perumal Murugan whose extensive body of work includes six novels, four collections of short stories and four anthologies of poetry, will be in Jaipur for the festival.

Other big names from the Indian literary world include Uday Prakash, NS Madhavan, Upamanyu Chatterjee and Vikram Chandra. Moreover, Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd will be launching the highly anticipated memoir, From a Shepherd Boy to an Intellectual, here in Jaipur.

Three other Indian books will be launching at the JLF, which are – The Forest of Enchantment by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Every Vote Counts: The Story of Elections in India by Navin Chawla, and Raag Pahaadi by Namita Gokhale and Pushpesh Pant.